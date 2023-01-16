Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Louis CEO Michael P. McMillan Provides Rousing Keynote Speech At Annual King Festivities

Mrs. Trista Lewis is one of the new staff members at Brentwood High School. She serves as the school’s registrar and the attendance secretary. Mrs. Lewis is from St. Louis, and graduated from Marquette High School. Before she became our school’s registrar and attendance secretary, she was the office administrator at the Brain Injury Association of Missouri where she did a lot of office work in graphic design and social media for the organization. Some of the previous schools she’s attended are UMSL where she took classes in the Honors College periodically, and before that she did her general studies at St. Louis Community College.

BRENTWOOD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO