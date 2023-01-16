ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Louis CEO Michael P. McMillan Provides Rousing Keynote Speech At Annual King Festivities

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Construction

Progress on the building for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
brentwoodeaglenews.com

Meet Mrs. Lewis!

Mrs. Trista Lewis is one of the new staff members at Brentwood High School. She serves as the school’s registrar and the attendance secretary. Mrs. Lewis is from St. Louis, and graduated from Marquette High School. Before she became our school’s registrar and attendance secretary, she was the office administrator at the Brain Injury Association of Missouri where she did a lot of office work in graphic design and social media for the organization. Some of the previous schools she’s attended are UMSL where she took classes in the Honors College periodically, and before that she did her general studies at St. Louis Community College.
BRENTWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler

Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926, in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine

EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

MELHS Robotics Program Receives $30,000 Grant

EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School has received a $30,000 grant to support its growing robotics program. The funds were awarded by an Oregon-based foundation that supports Christian educational opportunities and will allow MELHS to continue to grow its STEM programming. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

Saint Louis Zoo hosting 3 job fairs to hire part-time employees

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- The Saint Louis Zoo will host three job fairs to hire part-time employees. The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Feb. 3, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The job fairs will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy