Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Louis CEO Michael P. McMillan Provides Rousing Keynote Speech At Annual King Festivities

A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
St. Louis American
Educators honored during Washington University 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration
The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event honored Dr. Kelvin R. Adams, retired St. Louis Public School District superintendent, and Dr. Deidra Thomas-Murray, Students in Transition Coordinator and foster care liaison for St. Louis Public School District with the 2023 Rosa L. Parks Award. Guests gathered to...
St. Louis celebrates 'Very Asian Day' after anchor Michelle Li receives racist voicemail
The Very Asian Foundation all started with a racist voicemail 5 On Your Side Anchor Michelle Li received. The voicemail said among other things she was ‘very Asian’ and to ‘keep her Korean to herself.’. “I still believe that that voicemail was a gift, because look what...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Construction
Progress on the building for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday.
Kairos' Plans for a High School in Marine Villa Collapse
The charter school's deal to buy land from the Teamsters in south St. Louis has fallen through
KMOV
$37 million dedicated to North St. Louis delayed by impacts of aldermen indictments, remedies in the works
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine months after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that sends $37 million to North St. Louis, the money remains largely unspent. The money is slated to help 11 commercial corridors north of Delmar along with surrounding neighborhoods. It’s also intended to benefit small businesses, create jobs and improve streets.
brentwoodeaglenews.com
Meet Mrs. Lewis!
Mrs. Trista Lewis is one of the new staff members at Brentwood High School. She serves as the school’s registrar and the attendance secretary. Mrs. Lewis is from St. Louis, and graduated from Marquette High School. Before she became our school’s registrar and attendance secretary, she was the office administrator at the Brain Injury Association of Missouri where she did a lot of office work in graphic design and social media for the organization. Some of the previous schools she’s attended are UMSL where she took classes in the Honors College periodically, and before that she did her general studies at St. Louis Community College.
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
Public meeting today on 3 finalists for Normandy Schools superintendent
The Normandy Schools Collaborative hosts a community meeting Wednesday night, with the three finalists trying to become the new superintendent.
edglentoday.com
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926, in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
Normandy Schools Collaborative introduces superintendent finalists to the community
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday, the public got an opportunity to meet the three finalists for superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. It was designed to be a collaborative process with parents working with the community and school leaders to find the right superintendent. It's a meeting of...
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
edglentoday.com
School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine
EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
edglentoday.com
MELHS Robotics Program Receives $30,000 Grant
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School has received a $30,000 grant to support its growing robotics program. The funds were awarded by an Oregon-based foundation that supports Christian educational opportunities and will allow MELHS to continue to grow its STEM programming. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
KSDK
Candidates running for aldermen pitch ideas to make St. Louis safer
One of the ideas, take away guns from traffic police. There is a possibility the idea could backfire.
KMOV
Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Religious leaders in St. Louis sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
KMOV
Saint Louis Zoo hosting 3 job fairs to hire part-time employees
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- The Saint Louis Zoo will host three job fairs to hire part-time employees. The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Feb. 3, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The job fairs will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance.
