fox10phoenix.com
Suspect sought in Chandler shooting that left victim seriously hurt
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood that left one person with serious injuries. Chandler Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. The victim has life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who is considered to be...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being found severely injured in Mesa Goodwill parking lot, suspect wanted
MESA, Ariz. - A severely injured man was found in the parking lot of a Mesa Goodwill earlier this week, and police are asking for the public's help in solving his murder. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was not breathing when officers found him at a location near Gilbert Road and University Drive just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.
ABC 15 News
One man dead, two injured after shooting near 83rd Ave and Indian School Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road just after 8 p.m. Aaron Joseph Hernandez, 18, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at...
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
ABC 15 News
I-17 reopens near Jefferson Street after deadly rollover crash
PHOENIX — A deadly single-vehicle rollover crash shut down northbound Interstate 17 early Friday morning. The collision happened near Jefferson Street just after 3 a.m. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it clipped a work truck, causing the vehicle to lose control and roll.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
ABC 15 News
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near 28th Street and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to help locate a driver who hit and killed a man Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road around 6:30 p.m. for a crash investigation. Police say a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew...
ABC 15 News
One dead after Goodyear, Buckeye police involved in shooting near 75th and Southern avenues
LAVEEN, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police officers Thursday afternoon near 75th and Southern avenues. Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say it happened when officers were in the process of apprehending an adult suspect from a previous robbery that took place at a smoke shop in Goodyear on January 15.
fox10phoenix.com
Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
KTAR.com
2 arrested in fatal El Mirage business shooting that left teen dead last year
PHOENIX — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a fatal El Mirage shooting that took place last year, authorities said. Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, and Guadalupe Chavez, 16, were booked into jail Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the West Valley city, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
One person dead, another in critical condition after Tempe shooting
TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting in Tempe Wednesday night. Police were called to a scene concerning two people with gunshot wounds. The incident occurred near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 9:10 p.m. The victims were believed to have...
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
PHOENIX - Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Southern, and at least a dozen police cars are reportedly at the scene. No officers were injured, according to reports, and the suspect...
ABC 15 News
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Phoenix. The crash occurred after 5 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix police say a woman was seen getting hit by a passenger car while she was crossing the road....
fox10phoenix.com
Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said. 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
AZFamily
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting
Scottsdale ranch uses horses to help first responders with PTSD; they need donations. Hunkapi says first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic injuries, addiction, PTSD or other challenges go to the farm. Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations. Updated: 16...
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
ABC 15 News
Two teens arrested months after death of 17-year-old
El Mirage police say two teens were arrested after a fatal March 2022 shooting. The two suspects were taken into custody on Monday after a traffic stop, according to police. El Mirage police say 16-year-old Guadalupe Chavez and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza were booked into jail after the death of a 17-year-old teenager.
ABC 15 News
Heading to the airport? Watch for weekend construction near Sky Harbor
Arizona Department of Transportation crews are working on a variety of projects all across the Valley this weekend. On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan....
