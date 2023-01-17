ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of the Nova Nation: Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Midterm Grades

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
Villanova vs. St. John’s: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5) vs. St. John's Red Storm (13-6, 3-5) Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Villanova looks to sweep the season series with the Red Storm as they travel to Madison Square Garden to play St. John’s. This is your game thread for...
