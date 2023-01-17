ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin locks in visit to Florida

Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin will visit Florida this weekend, a source close to the Louisville native tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Goodwin is excited about the Gators having two offensive line coaches, four eyes on him instead of two. Then you have the nutrition department laying out a great plan for Goodwin showing him and his camp the growth that Desmond Watson has already had in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida trolls Texas A&M over forgotten uniform mishap

Florida is meeting Texas A&M on the hardwood for the second time this month. The first one featured a mishap at the beginning of the game you just don’t see every day. The Aggies forgot their uniforms at the team hotel. They warmed up in practice uniforms, then once the mistake was realized, a staffer had to return to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms, forcing a delay in the game’s tipoff. Florida got a one-shot technical because of the delay, and the game opened with a 1-0 Florida lead on the scoreboard.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida vs. Texas A&M Underdog fantasy player over/under picks

Florida vs. Texas A&M is a battle between 2 of the hottest teams in SEC men’s basketball, and it’s scheduled for Wednesday night in College Station. The Aggies are a perfect 4-0 in conference play and beat the Gators (who have won 3 SEC games in a row) 66-63 on Jan. 4 in Gainesville.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Independent Florida Alligator

UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report

Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
Citrus County Chronicle

GILCHRIST ARRESTS 01/09-01/15

Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00. Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00. Griffith, Robert James, age 22...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

“As long as I’m alive and breathing, John will have a voice” Suwannee Valley Unsolved brings local cold cases to light

Suwannee Valley Unsolved is currently investigating the murders and disappearances of 41 individuals, 30 of which occurred in Columbia County and 11 of which occurred in Suwannee County. In an effort to keep these cases alive and moving, the group's creator, Jason Futch, in coordination with the Suwannee River Regional Library, hosted “Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley” in Branford on Monday, Jan. 9.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

