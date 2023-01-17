Florida is meeting Texas A&M on the hardwood for the second time this month. The first one featured a mishap at the beginning of the game you just don’t see every day. The Aggies forgot their uniforms at the team hotel. They warmed up in practice uniforms, then once the mistake was realized, a staffer had to return to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms, forcing a delay in the game’s tipoff. Florida got a one-shot technical because of the delay, and the game opened with a 1-0 Florida lead on the scoreboard.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO