FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gators Winter Transfer Portal Window Recap: Every Move Florida Made
Every scholarship transfer move Florida made during the NCAA's debut portal window.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering says Florida coaches 'happy' with departures via transfer portal
After the first season of the Billy Napier era, there was a notable number of Florida players who opted to hit the NCAA transfer portal and look to play elsewhere. UF coaches were glad to see most of those players go, according to one former Gator great. Chris Doering, a...
Report: SEC Transfer OT Visiting Florida
Florida will host an offensive tackle transfer from an SEC rival this weekend.
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin locks in visit to Florida
Former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin will visit Florida this weekend, a source close to the Louisville native tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Goodwin is excited about the Gators having two offensive line coaches, four eyes on him instead of two. Then you have the nutrition department laying out a great plan for Goodwin showing him and his camp the growth that Desmond Watson has already had in Gainesville.
OT Damieon George Jr. Officially Joins Gators
Damieon George Jr. enrolled at Florida on Wednesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida trolls Texas A&M over forgotten uniform mishap
Florida is meeting Texas A&M on the hardwood for the second time this month. The first one featured a mishap at the beginning of the game you just don’t see every day. The Aggies forgot their uniforms at the team hotel. They warmed up in practice uniforms, then once the mistake was realized, a staffer had to return to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms, forcing a delay in the game’s tipoff. Florida got a one-shot technical because of the delay, and the game opened with a 1-0 Florida lead on the scoreboard.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida vs. Texas A&M Underdog fantasy player over/under picks
Florida vs. Texas A&M is a battle between 2 of the hottest teams in SEC men’s basketball, and it’s scheduled for Wednesday night in College Station. The Aggies are a perfect 4-0 in conference play and beat the Gators (who have won 3 SEC games in a row) 66-63 on Jan. 4 in Gainesville.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report
Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
wogx.com
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
WCJB
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
Citrus County Chronicle
GILCHRIST ARRESTS 01/09-01/15
Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00. Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00. Griffith, Robert James, age 22...
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
WCJB
Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
riverbendnews.org
“As long as I’m alive and breathing, John will have a voice” Suwannee Valley Unsolved brings local cold cases to light
Suwannee Valley Unsolved is currently investigating the murders and disappearances of 41 individuals, 30 of which occurred in Columbia County and 11 of which occurred in Suwannee County. In an effort to keep these cases alive and moving, the group's creator, Jason Futch, in coordination with the Suwannee River Regional Library, hosted “Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley” in Branford on Monday, Jan. 9.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
villages-news.com
Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars
A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars. The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the...
