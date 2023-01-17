ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bring Bailey into your home

Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
HOME, PA
Around Town

The Independent Grocers Alliance has announced John Hallinan, owner of the Richmond Shops IGA, 2497 Aramingo Ave., as an IGA USA Retailer of the Year. The Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honors IGA bestows upon its retailer members. They are presented annually to grocers who have best provided leadership and excellence in their communities.
BRISTOL, PA
Celebrate the new year with Enzo

Enzo is a very sweet 4-year-old boy whose owner is being deployed so he is now at the shelter. He loves playing with balls or rope toys. He’s a go-getter who enjoys long walks and hiking. He is crate/housetrained and hasn’t had a single accident. He’s pretty well behaved...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chewy would be a nice addition to your home

Chewy is an adult bully mix with a lot of love to give. At just over 60 pounds, she was lost before a kind person brought her to the shelter in the hopes of finding her a family. Chewy was a nice girl with shelter staff outside. She allowed all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Building a coalition to save lives

The Civic Coalition to Save Lives has been laying the foundation for a year to help reduce gun violence and murders. The Philadelphia Foundation and the William Penn Foundation are two of the key players in the coalition, which held a recent Zoom briefing with the media. Those foundations are joined by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Urban Affairs Coalition and the Philadelphia Equity Alliance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
