Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway

St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida National Parks You Can Visit for Free on MLK Day: Their Attributes and LocationsL. CaneFlorida State
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast siblings charged in connection to beating of teenager, hit-and-run
Two Palm Coast siblings were arrested in connection to a beating and a hit-and-run in Flagler Beach. The siblings, an 18-year-old female and an 21-year-old male, are charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency. The female, who was driving was also charged with leaving a crash scene with injuries and aggravated battery, while the male was also charged with violating his parole.
palmcoastobserver.com
State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team to host ‘listening session’ Jan. 24
Residents of Flagler County are invited to attend a “listening session” hosted by the State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach. The strike team – Florida Department of Transportation, Flagler County,...
flaglerlive.com
Dad’s Alert Over His Son’s Gun Thefts Leads to Arrest of Boys, 15 and 16, Before Confrontation
Jaden Santiago, a 15-year-old resident of Breeze Hill Lane, and Marshall W. Thomas, a 16-year-old resident of Brewster Lane, were arrested on grand theft and other charges after allegedly stealing two firearms in a plan to intimidate or fight other juveniles at Holland Park in Palm Coast this week. The...
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
palmcoastobserver.com
New chiropractor joins Coastal Integrative Healthcare Palm Coast
Dr. Aspen Coggins, a chiropractor, has joined Coastal Integrative Healthcare's Palm Coast office. Coggins has been practicing in Florida since 2020, according to a news release from Coastal Integrative Healthcare. She moved to Florida from Georgia in 2017 to pursue her chiropractic career, and earned her doctorate of chiropractic degree...
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside of business in Emerson area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Identities of the victims have not been released. Police say the male is in his 30s and the female is in her 20s. Police have no suspects. The shooting...
fox35orlando.com
Florida K-9 Jax gets final radio sign-off as he retires after 8 years of service
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has some big paws to fill. K-9 Jax received a touching sendoff into retirement this week after nearly eight years of service. Video posted by the sheriff's office showed the final radio sign-off for Jax, recounting his achievements during his successful...
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and possession of ammo by an out-of-state felon. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Keystone Heights residence in reference to a person shot, the caller told dispatch.
WESH
Engineering company to examine Hurricane Ian damage in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dropped 20 inches of rain in some parts of Volusia County, including in New Smyrna Beach. Now, the city is charting a course of action to prevent future flooding by analyzing issues such as developments' role in storm water management. The residents who...
News4Jax.com
Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, chief of...
First Coast News
Family identifies 44-year-old victim in triple homicide in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third victim in a Jacksonville triple homicide has been identified by family as Luther Lewis Williams IV. William was 44 years old. A family member told First Coast News that it is possible that Williams walked in on the crime and was killed because he was a witness.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste Pro in 2013 in the Southeast Florida region, then relocated to Jacksonville for a brief time before settling into Palm Coast earlier this year.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
Man arrested after after argument at funeral about heaven and hell, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jan. 7, Keshawn Jonquil Nesmith was arrested after attending his family member’s funeral and then getting into an argument with his cousin about heaven and hell. Nesmith did not believe in God and his cousin is a pastor who was trying to convince him...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dead after SUV goes off First Coast Expressway, overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon while driving on the First Coast Expressway, north of Argyle Forest Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle in the left southbound lane...
Comments / 3