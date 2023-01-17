Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Humboldt municipalities assess communication systems in light of recent disasters
EUREKA, Calif. — As Humboldt County recovers from multiple destructive weather events and the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, local municipalities are looking back at how they handled the past few weeks with the systems and protocols that are currently in place. For some communities like the City of Trinidad,...
krcrtv.com
The Great Kindness Challenge: How Eureka students are paying it forward
EUREKA, Calif. — Students in the Eureka City Schools district are pledging to spread joy to others through the Great Kindness Challenge. The 12th-annual nationwide challenge, hosted by international nonprofit Kids for Peace, was founded as a way for schools to address bullying and foster connection, inclusion and compassion.
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata breaks ground on new wastewater project
ARCATA, Calif. — Members of Arcata City Council joined stakeholders at a groundbreaking ceremony for Arcata’s Wastewater Treatment Facilities Improvement Project. The project on G Street will include a new a ultraviolet disinfection system to replace the old chlorine-based system, a new electrical building and upgrades to existing city facilities.
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
kymkemp.com
A Helpful Deputy and a Kind Note
On Tuesday, January 17, Babetta Francis was headed north on Hwy 101 to her home when just outside of Richardson’s Grove she had the kind of bad luck that can ruin an hour or so (even more in a remote area far from most roadside services)–her back tire “picked up a nail” and went flat. Francis who posted on Facebook about her experience wrote, “I didn’t really want a stranger to help me.. hmmm… so, I didn’t turn on my flashers and I didn’t want to get out!”
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Chief Financial Officer Tabatha Miller Leaving for Finance Director Job With the City of Arcata
After less than a year on the job, Tabatha Miller, Humboldt County’s assistant county administrative officer and chief financial officer, is resigning to become finance director with the City of Arcata. Miller came to the county from Fort Bragg, where she was city manager for nearly four years, and...
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
krcrtv.com
One death, one hospitalization, 79 new COVID cases reported
EUREKA, Calif. — A COVID-19-related death of a resident and a new hospitalization was reported today. According to Humboldt County Public Health, the death was a resident in their 70s, while the hospitalization was a resident in their 60s. Seventy-nine new COVID cases have been reported, 39 of those...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student dies in fatal collision, family releases statement
ARCATA, Calif. — The mother of Camile Nauta, a Cal Poly Humboldt student who died in a fatal collision on Tuesday, released a statement after her child's tragic death:. "Hello all, This is Camile's mom. I wanted to thank you all so much for your support. Camile will always be my love. No words can explain this love shared between us. Camile grew so much in Humboldt and cherished their friends and family. I am grateful of all the stories I got to hear. Everyone who loves Camile, or loved by Camile, were bonds that Camile and the family truly cherishes. Camile will forever be in my heart, until the day comes that we reunite."
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle; Southbound Broadway Blocked
At about 7:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Broadway in Eureka. The pedestrian is breathing but has a head injury, according to first reports over the scanner. Emergency personnel have closed both southbound lanes of Broadway as the injured person is being assisted. Please...
kymkemp.com
Continue to Expect One Way Traffic on Hwy 101 at Humboldt/Mendocino County Line
Travelers headed south on Hwy 101 face a bumpy road roughly from just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 to .1 miles north of the Hartsook Inn. Caltrans has a one-way traffic control operation in place due to a slip out in the area. One “lane”...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) INTRODUCING: John Kennedy O’Connor, a Classy British Expat and a Veteran Broadcaster, Has Deigned to Join Your Lost Coast Outpost News Team
UPDATE: 5 p.m.: Today we were playing around with what that might look like and thought, what the hell, let’s share our dress rehearsal with Humboldt. We will evolve this thing with time, but we’re curious what you think! Let us have it!. # # #. Original Post:...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
kymkemp.com
One Dead in Tragic Crash West of Alderpoint
Press release from the Garberville California Highway Patrol Office:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers
Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
kymkemp.com
Thunder and Lightning in SoHum
About 2:30 p.m., several lightning strikes and loud rolls of thunder caught the attention of people and animals in Southern Humboldt (Our dog is now firmly ensconced in a lap seeking comfort after barking frantically at the first thunderclap.) This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment...
kymkemp.com
GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
kymkemp.com
Unsolved Homicide, Unforgotten Man: Hugh Duggins Killed Near Alderpoint Seven Years Ago Today
Seven years ago tomorrow, January 21, a man, later identified as Southern Humboldt resident, Hugh Duggins, was found dead alongside Alderpoint Road in a rural area. At first, law enforcement didn’t believe that a crime had been committed, but, in August of 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released information that the man had been strangled either by hands or by a ropelike object. The official term was “asphyxia by neck compression.” Most likely, his friends believe, someone killed Duggins on January 20 and dumped his body that day–seven years ago exactly.
