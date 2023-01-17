ARCATA, Calif. — The mother of Camile Nauta, a Cal Poly Humboldt student who died in a fatal collision on Tuesday, released a statement after her child's tragic death:. "Hello all, This is Camile's mom. I wanted to thank you all so much for your support. Camile will always be my love. No words can explain this love shared between us. Camile grew so much in Humboldt and cherished their friends and family. I am grateful of all the stories I got to hear. Everyone who loves Camile, or loved by Camile, were bonds that Camile and the family truly cherishes. Camile will forever be in my heart, until the day comes that we reunite."

ARCATA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO