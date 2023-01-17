ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU reveals 'Stars and Script' retro jerseys to pay homage to 1979 team

LSU has revealed special retro uniforms ahead of its men’s basketball game against No. 9 Tennessee. They will pay homage to the 1979 team and feature stars and had Louisiana State in a big gold script. Like big hair styles and loud colored clothes of the day, these things stood out in the college basketball world, the Tigers shared in promoting the uniforms.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss

It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Walker Howard, former LSU quarterback, announces transfer destination

Walker Howard is staying in the SEC. After spending 1 season at LSU under coach Brian Kelly, Howard is transferring to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Howard made that announcement on Wednesday morning:. Howard played sparingly as a true freshman at LSU. He completed 2-of-4...
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU veteran offensive lineman to enter NCAA transfer portal

LSU has seen several linemen enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, and now we can add another name to that list. On Wednesday, it was reported by multiple outlets that backup guard Kardell Thomas was going to explore his options in the portal. Per reports, Thomas will have 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Crash Donates Organs

An LSU student hit and killed by a vehicle will save lives. The Alpha Phi sorority says 19-year-old Madison Brooks was able to donate her heart and kidneys following her death on Sunday. Authorities said Brooks was standing in the middle of Burbank Drive early that morning when she was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District

On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
ZACHARY, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

