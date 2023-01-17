Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that he will keep in place a ban on executive-branch employees receiving gifts of influence that is stricter than state law, but relax some provisions under his predecessor. Under Shapiro’s new executive order, the roughly 80,000 executive-branch employees are banned from soliciting or accepting anything above minimal value from people seeking to influence them, such as lobbyists or government contractors. But the order issued on Shapiro’s third full day in office allows employees to accept smaller items of hospitality or thanks without paying for it, such as an infrequent meal, bottle of water, cup of coffee, plaque or mug. That relaxes a stricter ban put in place in 2015 by Shapiro’s predecessor, former Gov. Tom Wolf.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO