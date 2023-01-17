ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police: Alleged drug dealer shoots man, kidnaps woman

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An alleged drug dealer is facing serious charges after police say he shot one customer and kidnapped another.

It happened Sunday at the Windsor Place Apartments on Knight Arnold near Mendenall road.

Windsor Place Apartments on Knight Arnold

Police said the shooting victim and his girlfriend came to the Fox Meadows apartments to buy marijuana from 19-year-old Corwin Corbett-Bergquist, but Corbett-Bergquist pulled a gun on them and demanded money.

They say Corbett-Bergquist shot the male in the arm and fired a shot toward the woman before kidnapping her. The victim said Corbett-Bergquist forced her to jump two fences and walk through backyards before hitting her on the head with his gun and taking her cell phone.

Police said when the victim and Corbett-Bergquist exited onto Knight Arnold, the victim was able to break free and ran to bystanders for help.

Investigators said they located Corbett-Bergquist inside the Windsor Place Apartments and found a gun, marijuana, and a digital scale. They said he admitted to selling drugs, firing shots at the male victim, forcing the female victim to come with him, and taking her phone.

Corbett-Bergquist was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

