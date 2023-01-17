ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:

08-16-18-24-25

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (one, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven) (five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Washington bill would lower legal blood alcohol level limit

A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%. State Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is Senate Bill 5002′s primary sponsor. The former state trooper and former Snohomish County sheriff said this week that of the more than 700 people killed on Washington roads last year, over half were DUI-related.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Bills to limit inmate fees advance in Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would give inmates in Virginia prisons free phone calls and email access and reduce the costs of food and other commissary items in local jails won approval Friday from a Democrat-led Senate committee. The bills are expected to face longer odds in the Republican-controlled state House. Inmate advocates who support a bill sponsored by state Sen. Jennifer Boysko to allow prison inmates access to free communications said the costs for inmates to keep in touch with their loved ones can reach hundreds of dollars a month and often put the families of inmates in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Associated Press

Shapiro keeps gift ban for employees stricter than law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that he will keep in place a ban on executive-branch employees receiving gifts of influence that is stricter than state law, but relax some provisions under his predecessor. Under Shapiro’s new executive order, the roughly 80,000 executive-branch employees are banned from soliciting or accepting anything above minimal value from people seeking to influence them, such as lobbyists or government contractors. But the order issued on Shapiro’s third full day in office allows employees to accept smaller items of hospitality or thanks without paying for it, such as an infrequent meal, bottle of water, cup of coffee, plaque or mug. That relaxes a stricter ban put in place in 2015 by Shapiro’s predecessor, former Gov. Tom Wolf.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy