Read full article on original website
Related
Vail Daily
Expansion plan for Eagle bike park envisions runs that mimic local trails
Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Committee unveiled its final concept design for major expansions to the bike park near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at Haymaker’s trailhead. One of the park’s major objectives is to create a space that mimics challenging aspects of favorite local trails.
Greg Doan to resign as principal of Eagle Valley High School at end of semester
Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan is resigning at the end of the spring 2023 semester after 12 years. Doan made the announcement to school staff and familes in the most recent edition of the school’s newsletter. Doan wrote that he wanted to allow the school district ample...
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors
During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
School Views: Making progress on housing
As the new year gets underway, we want to provide an update on our housing efforts at Eagle County School District. Our Housing Master Plan released in April 2020 outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources.
Minturn water line leak forces restaurants in town to remain closed into Saturday
A Thursday water main leak in Minturn kept the town’s restaurants closed Friday and into Saturday. Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the leak occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Road. The leak was in an old, unused service line, but affected water supplies for the town north of Cemetery Road. Virtually all town businesses are in that area.
Gypsum approves largest investment in capital projects in town history
The town of Gypsum recently approved a 2023 budget that more than doubles last year’s total general fund expenditures at $22.8 million and features the largest investment in capital projects in the town’s history. The town is starting the year with an unusually high general fund balance of...
Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins
A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼
This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Vail Veterans Program takes vets to Africa
Since 2004, the Vail Veterans Program has transformed the lives of military injured and their families through innovative programs. Leaders of the local nonprofit believe the mountains can bring hope, build confidence and create life-long relationships with those wounded vets who are going through something similar. The Rocky Mountains have...
Vail Comedy Show returns with back-to-back performances by headliner Steve Gillespie
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and then Thursday at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Steve Gillespie from CONAN and FOX is headlining. Nic Dean from Denver will support. Brett Hiker, who grew up in Eagle, will be a special guest at the Moe’s show. Mark Masters will host.
Vail votes to extend East Vail entitlements to allow settlement negotiations to continue
The Vail Town Council voted to extend the entitlements on Vail Resorts’ East Vail property, allowing the two entities time to reach a settlement through court-ordered mediation. In a swift and unanimous on Tuesday night, the council voted to extend the expiration dates of the approvals of the development...
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year
With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
Country music, snowshoeing under the stars and free mogul races for kids: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/20/23
Don your cowboy boots and hat and head to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek to hear Joe Nichols on Saturday night. Nichols has been a fixture on the country music scene for 20 years and is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists. Nichols...
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year
The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?. The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site. Gypsum Town...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Will Eagle County home sales slow this year?
It’s easy to think of the Vail Valley as a unique market, and it is in many ways. But many real estate professionals around the state are telling similar stories: Things have slowed, and significantly. A recent report from the Colorado Association of Realtors tells the story of a...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0