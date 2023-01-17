ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, CO

Expansion plan for Eagle bike park envisions runs that mimic local trails

Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Committee unveiled its final concept design for major expansions to the bike park near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at Haymaker’s trailhead. One of the park’s major objectives is to create a space that mimics challenging aspects of favorite local trails.
EAGLE, CO
School Views: Making progress on housing

As the new year gets underway, we want to provide an update on our housing efforts at Eagle County School District. Our Housing Master Plan released in April 2020 outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Minturn water line leak forces restaurants in town to remain closed into Saturday

A Thursday water main leak in Minturn kept the town’s restaurants closed Friday and into Saturday. Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the leak occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Road. The leak was in an old, unused service line, but affected water supplies for the town north of Cemetery Road. Virtually all town businesses are in that area.
MINTURN, CO
Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins

A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼

This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
VAIL, CO
Vail Veterans Program takes vets to Africa

Since 2004, the Vail Veterans Program has transformed the lives of military injured and their families through innovative programs. Leaders of the local nonprofit believe the mountains can bring hope, build confidence and create life-long relationships with those wounded vets who are going through something similar. The Rocky Mountains have...
VAIL, CO
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year

With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
VAIL, CO
Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year

The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?. The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site. Gypsum Town...
GYPSUM, CO
Will Eagle County home sales slow this year?

It’s easy to think of the Vail Valley as a unique market, and it is in many ways. But many real estate professionals around the state are telling similar stories: Things have slowed, and significantly. A recent report from the Colorado Association of Realtors tells the story of a...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail, CO
