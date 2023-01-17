Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Phillip and Sophia Latter Help Kingdom-Minded Leaders Write And Launch Bestselling Books In Record Time, So They Can Expand Their Reach And Skyrocket Their Impact
Phillip and Sophia Latter, bestselling authors and founders of Wealth With Purpose Consulting, are on a mission to help Kingdom-advancing Christian Leaders write bestselling books and leave their mark on the world, without the hassle. Through their Done-For-You Bestselling Author Packages, Phillip and Sophia guide clients every step of the...
David Santo Launches Screenwriting and Ghostwriting Service
David Santo, also known as ScreenwriterDave, is a 47-time award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director. He is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, with four movies to his name and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of storytelling. David Santo has reshaped the screenwriting industry more than once. Having received nearly...
Gual’s Leveled-Up And Ready To Take His Music Fully Global – Allegories Of Soul Is Out 01/20/2023.
Over the course of the past two years, Gual has spent his time proudly enrolled at Berklee College Of Music, refining his natural talents as an artist into a full-fledged Master’s degree in Music Production. Not only did he succeed in furthering his education and sharpening his skillset even further, but in the process, he recorded an incredible lineup of four sensational new songs to form a brand-new record!
9-year-old Malik Guhdar makes waves as he paves the way for the next generation of digital creators and influencer
Kids are capable of so many things. Who knew one day they would be capable and responsible for multimillionaire brands to target their audience on social media? Malik Guhdar, a young influencer from Iraq, is making headway as a brand ambassador, content creator, and more. Malik Guhdar, the son of...
Asian brands from coast to coast mark Year of the Rabbit with campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
New Topia virtual world connects supporters, entrepreneurs, influencers to St. Jude mission this Lunar New Year. This Lunar New Year, Asian-owned businesses across the United States are coming together to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® as it works to improve treatment and survival rates worldwide for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
