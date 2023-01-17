Thanks to New Transplant Donor Recovery Center, OneLegacy Freed Hospital ICU Beds and Enabled the Transplant of More Than 1,600 Lifesaving Organs. OneLegacy announced today that it achieved two major milestones in 2022, helping more organ donors and families share the gift of life than ever in its history and the December opening of its new Transplant Donor Recovery Center in Azusa. The not-for-profit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization serving seven counties in Southern California enabled 647 organ donors in 2022, which is a 9.5 percent increase from 2021. One-third of these donors were transported to OneLegacy’s Redlands and Azusa Transplant Donor Recovery Centers, saving the lives of more than 1,600 people and freeing hundreds of hospital ICU beds to serve other patients, while also enabling 133,000 site-saving and healing tissue transplants.

AZUSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO