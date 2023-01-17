Read full article on original website
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues but we now know the names and a little background about the three candidates. On Wednesday night, the City of Laredo released a press release that included the names of the three candidates who are vying for the position along with a brief bio.
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
City of Laredo considers new management company for Tecolotes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several topics were discussed during Tuesday’s first regularly scheduled City Council meeting of the year such as the city manager hiring and the future of the Tecolotes in the Gateway City. On Tuesday night, City Council discussed the status of the team in Laredo as...
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a process that has been going on for a year now but City Council is one step closer in finding Laredo’s next City manager. Council members came out of executive session announcing there are now three finalists advancing in the process to become the next City manager in Laredo.
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization kicked off the new year with a fresh start for job seekers. Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a job fair on Wednesday, January 18, where they gathered over 20 companies looking to fill several positions. City of Laredo firefighters, U.S. Customs and...
Laredoans concerned about Loop 20 intersection prone to car accidents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An area along Loop 20 is one of the busiest sections in town but it’s also an area known for its high number of accidents. It’s been nearly four months since TxDOT officials implemented a safety precaution in place to help reduce the number of auto crashes, but accidents are still happening.
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore. The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez. The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December. Perez will...
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 16 weeks, eight women presented their entrepreneurship projects to Laredo business owners. The Mexican Consulate teamed up with MileOne to help host a set of workshops designed to help Mexican-American women expand their small business ideas. Jimena Morales, the director of Community and Cultural Affairs...
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport. Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out...
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened on Monday evening at around 9 p.m. near Clark and Seymour. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire. Officials say, the...
LISD brings mental health awareness to students and staff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mental health continues to be a concern for many around town, especially among the younger generation. Now, support is coming to Laredo via federal funding to be used at the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) to bring awareness to mental health. LISD is home to thousands...
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
Laredo business owner suffers total loss after fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo business owner is devastated after he returned from out of town to find out that his paint shop was destroyed due to a fire. The fire was reported on Monday, at the intersection of Clark and Seymour at around 9 p.m. Victor Manuel Gomez,...
Pillar continues to offer medication to prevent HIV
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is reminding the community about its efforts to prevent HIV. Back in December, Pillar announced the prep injection and pills were available at the clinic at no cost. According to Eduardo Reyes from Pillar, over 100 patients have received the medication which...
