New York City, NY

96.1 The Breeze

6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
pix11.com

Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn

Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.  New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY

