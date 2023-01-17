Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
fox5ny.com
Former friend says George Santos stole his scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally
NEW YORK - Gregory Morey-Parker once considered Congressman George Santos his friend. "I wish he would just resign," Morey-Parker says. "I know he won’t because he’s stubborn. I was 24 and met him on an online dating app." Now 33, Morey-Parker is speaking out about the man he...
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
‘It was repulsive to watch!’ Judge slams driver’s behavior after crash that left Staten Island businesswoman paralyzed.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years after a devastating crash that left former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone paralyzed from the neck down, the man behind the wheel that night has been sentenced to prison. Robert Mustari, 50, of Midland Beach, appeared Thursday in state Supreme Court, St....
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NYC’s illegal weed dispensaries are about to experience a bloodbath
Police in New York City will launch a major crackdown on unlicensed weed shops and the state legislature will propose legislation further empowering law enforcement to crack down on the illicit shops, officials said during a NYC Council hearing yesterday. The council’s Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection held a...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of spying for China
The case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a foreign agent for China has been dismissed.
NYC Council bills aim to reduce wait times for New Yorkers seeking to secure permanent housing
The general welfare committee’s oversight hearing comes at a time when the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and its shelter system is swelling with a record number of homeless people. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Rising Groundwater Threatens New York City — Researchers to Study How Much
Groundwater is lurking as an under-the-radar threat in coastal New York City, but officials stopped 50 years of routine monitoring in 2013. Now, environmental agencies are starting […] Click here to view original web page at www.thecity.nyc.
Comments / 0