Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)

The Mendocino Voice
King tides return this weekend; can you help photograph the high water?
FORT BRAGG, CA, 1/18/23 — California’s extreme high tides, known as King Tides, will return this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. (Extreme low tides are expected Thursday, Friday and Monday). The California Coastal Commission is asking residents to (safely) photograph the high tides along our coastline, to track what future sea level rise could look like as part of the California King Tides Project.
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
mendofever.com
Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County
From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
Willits News
Fresno Fire water rescue team to leave Ukiah Friday
The Fresno Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team that had been stationed in Ukiah this month was scheduled to leave Friday, a team member reported Thursday. The six-member team is a Type 2 Swiftwater/Flood Search and Rescue team “equipped with a motorized boat, inflatable raft, and various rope and water rescue equipment” that was pre-positioned in Mendocino County earlier this month by the California Office of Emergency Services.
ksro.com
Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents
Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
Willits News
County of Mendocino plans to put up temporary bridge over sinkhole near Willits
Multiple agencies met Wednesday at the site of a large sinkhole that has been blocking access to an RV park near Willits for about three weeks, Mendocino County officials reported. According to county officials, the large sinkhole was created when heavy rain on Dec. 30 caused a “culvert underneath a...
kymkemp.com
For the First Time in Nearly Four Years, Army Corps of Engineers to Release Water From the Recently Full Lake Mendocino
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District:. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District (USACE) will begin a series of high-flow releases from Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino starting mid-day on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reservoir levels and improving downstream conditions on the Russian River. No increased releases will occur at Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma during this time.
Lake County News
City of Clearlake receives $2 million check for Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s new recreation center complex received a major show of support and funding on Wednesday. Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04) on Wednesday presented a check for $2 million to the city of Clearlake for the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center project.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
mendofever.com
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
lakecountybloom.com
Get Ready for the First Meeting of 100+ Women Strong in Lake County
The first meeting of 100+ Women Strong in Lake County of the New Year will take place at the Soper Reese Theatre in Lakeport on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (doors opening at 5:30 p.m.) Come and enjoy all the excitement and meet your new Steering Committee: Michele Carson, Gretchen Ferguson, Kim Darnell, and Nancy Johnson. There will be mingling, networking, food and beverages, and, most importantly, at the end of the night, a local Lake County charity will be selected to receive a very generous donation that is made possible by women of Lake County.
mendofever.com
Sheriff’s Vehicle Slides Off Icy Ukiah Roadway After Morning Collision
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
The Mendocino Voice
Tips for cleaning up after a flood: Mendocino County Public health offers advice
MENDOCINO Co., 1/17/23 — People across California may be enjoying a brief break in the rains, but once the rains have paused and the flooding has receded, the difficult work of recovery and cleanup begins. The historic volume of precipitation over the last few weeks has resulted in flooding in multiple places, and Mendocino County Public Health has shared some tips about how to stay safe when cleaning up after a flood, dealing with potentially contaminated water, assessing your well, food safety, and more.
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Requires Proposed Lake County Luxury Development to Mitigate Wildfire Risk and Greenhouse Emissions
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement that will address wildfire ignition risks and greenhouse gas impacts from the proposed Guenoc Valley development project. The Guenoc Valley project, as originally proposed, would have been a low-density, luxury development located in a very high-risk fire hazard severity zone in Southeast Lake County. The settlement follows a decision by the Lake County Superior Court vacating the County’s EIR certification and approval of the Guenoc Valley project, and requiring supplemental environmental review on community evacuation for any re-approval. Today’s settlement requires a revised version of the project that has a smaller, higher-density footprint to reduce wildfire risk and additional measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
mendofever.com
Help Shape the Future of the Mendocino County Museum: Participate in Upcoming Community Forums and Complete Online Survey
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Mendocino County Museum is launching a Community Engagement Series of meetings and posting an online survey to ignite discussion about its future direction. Through extensive planned outreach efforts, staff are venturing forth to build relationships with our stakeholders and gain insight from community members that will help shape the future of our museum. The digital survey is available now on the Mendocino County Museum Website. The survey requires only a few minutes of time to complete and provides valuable data for the Museum. The survey closes on April 28th.
mendofever.com
Major Injury Car Crash South of Willits Backs Up Morning Traffic on Highway 101
A vehicle rolled over while traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 101 this morning south of Willits. The accident blocked the roadway backing up traffic causing delays and sadly resulting in a major injury. Initially reported at 7:35 a.m., a vehicle flipped over, blocked both lanes of the highway,...
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
