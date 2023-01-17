Air Brake System Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,003.5 Million by the Year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Read full article on original website
Global Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection Market Analysis Report 2022: Technology Analysis, Funding and Consortia, Growth Opportunities, Intellectual Property Lens - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing agricultural innovation pertaining to crop protection management through sustainable agrochemicals. The agrochemicals covered in the study include fertilizers, pesticides, and seed treatment chemicals for nutrition/weed management, pest management, and disease management.
Microplate Reader Global Market Report 2022 Growth in Drug Discovery and Research & Development Activities Undertaken by Biopharmaceutical Companies Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Microplate Reader Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single-mode Readers, Multi-mode Readers), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global microplate reader market size is expected to reach USD 809.2 million by...
MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test
NEWS RELEASE –REGULATED INFORMATION. MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – January 20, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today provided supplemental information related to its acquisition of the Oncotype DX® GPS (Genomic Prostate Score®) test on August 2, 2022 (the “GPS Test Acquisition”), from Genomic Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation (“Exact Sciences”).
Europe Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Report 2022: Rising Shale Gas Extraction Driving Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Europe Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Gas, Pressure Rating, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The virtual pipeline systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 282.32 million in 2022 to US$ 434.58...
IMCAS 2023: Galderma to Share Latest Data Demonstrating High Aesthetic Improvement and Patient Satisfaction Across Its Innovative Portfolio
Galderma will share exciting results from the Sculptra® Cheek Wrinkle study showing the long-lasting effectiveness and safety of Sculptra, as well as high aesthetic improvement and patient satisfaction over two yearsi. The company will also present 10 research posters, including positive outcomes from the Alluzience® STAR study. This study...
World Technology Leader Award 2022 with record participation – Top3: ASML, BMW/NVIDIA & Altendorf
The award World Technology Leader and the inquiry and voting process is organized by Diana Research Pte. Ltd./Singapore. Singapore - January 19, 2023 - This year's public voting for the World Technology Leader Award 2022 has ended with a new participation record. In the online voting, which ran until the beginning of December, participants from more than 80 countries cast more than 43,000 votes for their favourites this year.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)
Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...
PFU America, Inc. Awarded PEPPM Contracts to Offer Industry-Leading Document Scanners to Schools and Government Agencies Across California and Pennsylvania
PEPPM members can now obtain scanners through PFU’s authorized partners to digitize documents for easy access, higher efficiency, and more actionable insights. PFU America, Inc. today announced the company was awarded PEPPM contracts in Pennsylvania (contract number 533902-066) and California (contract number 535122-068). The PEPPM purchasing program is the nation’s most comprehensive source for schools and other public agencies to research and procure technology brands that meet their local standards, bypassing the RFB process. These new contracts will make it easy for schools and government agencies to purchase PFU’s industry-leading fi-series and ScanSnap document scanners at discounted pricing.
Berkley Product Protection Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business
Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection. Berkley Global Product Recall today announced it has changed its name to Berkley Product Protection and now offers broader coverages. In addition to product recall and contamination, new liability coverages are available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - general liability and excess/umbrella liability – are primarily offered on an admitted basis, while the recall coverages will continue to be offered on a non-admitted basis. While the new liability offerings complement the current recall coverages, each are offered as stand-alone policies.
Creative Proteomics Lipidomics Upgrades Its Medium-Chain and Long-Chain Fatty Acids Analysis Service
New York, USA - January 20, 2023 - Lipidomics, a platform developed by Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge mass spectrometry (MS)-based lipidomic research services for biomedical institutions as well as biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The company has recently upgraded its medium-chain and long-chain fatty acid analysis service. This service can provide reflections on lipid metabolism, glucose metabolism, and endocrine function of the human body by measuring the content of free fatty acids, which are important for exploring disease pathogenesis and prevention.
Wayfair Announces Update to Cost Efficiency Plan and Business Performance
Restructuring and recent business trends provide accelerated path to profitability goals. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced additional details related to right-sizing its cost structure as well as continued strong business performance since the Cyber Five period. Totaling more than $1.4 billion in annualized cost actions, the plan – initiated in August 2022 – is well underway and is expected to accelerate the company’s timeline for adjusted EBITDA breakeven to earlier in 2023 as the first step towards positive free cash flow.
Vallourec secures significant orders in the Gulf of Mexico
Vallourec secures significant orders in the Gulf of Mexico. Meudon, France, 19 January 2023 – Vallourec has recently secured important orders from LLOG Exploration Offshore, one of the U.S.’s largest privately-owned exploration and production companies, for the supply of 25,000 metric tons of line pipe for its upcoming landmark Salamanca deep-water development off the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
Skillit Launches with $5.1M Seed Capital to Solve Skilled Labor Crisis in Construction
Contractor-specific recruitment platform dramatically improves percent of offers accepted, time-to-hire and cost-of-hires for top ENR contractors. Skillit, the recruiting platform for skilled, full-time construction labor, today announced its $5.1M seed round led by Building Ventures with participation from MetaProp, HOLT Ventures, Great North Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures and Takeoff Capital. The platform is already in the hands of select ENR contractors including industry leader Messer Construction. It vets workers with proprietary, trade-specific assessments while collecting hundreds of data points to create the first rich, taxonomized view of skilled construction labor across the entire employee lifecycle. The result is a single platform for sourcing, skills assessment, hiring, training, evaluation and win-back that meaningfully improves workforce ROI for contractors facing record labor shortages.
Addex Provides Corporate Update and Financial Guidance
Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided a corporate update, including a review of its pipeline and financial guidance. “We ended 2022 with CHF7.0 million of cash and expect to be...
e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Informatica Earns "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" by J.D. Power for Second Consecutive Year in Certified Assisted Technical Support Program
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the first enterprise cloud data management leader to earn certification under the J.D. Power Certified Technology Service & Support ProgramSM, announced that the company has recently earned the Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction. This distinction recognizes Informatica for delivering "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" to North American customers.
MACOM to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 2, 2023
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 30, 2022, before market open on Thursday, February 2, 2023. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 2, 2023, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
World Buy Now Pay Later Competitor Leaderboard 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Buy Now Pay Later: Competitor Leaderboard 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Competitor Leaderboard for Buy Now Pay Later provides a comprehensive vendor capability assessment and market positioning for 17 leading BNPL players; positioning them as either an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger.
California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call on Friday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close.
Eudora Medical Center, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks Intelligent Cloud EHR
Mississippi family medicine practice chooses eClinicalWorks to improve efficiency and productivity. eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Eudora Medical Center, LLC, a Mississippi family medicine practice, transitioned to the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to leverage real-time cloud intelligence and provide data-driven decisions at the point of care.
