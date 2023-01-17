Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newscenter1.tv
RCPD : Southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – MOTORIST ADVISORY: The southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive while crews work to recover a garbage truck that left the roadway. Please find an alternate route for the time being.
newscenter1.tv
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Rapid City Police Department. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. MT. Officers were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The “Help Not Harm” bill is intended to prevent healthcare providers from...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Fatal officer-involved shooting reported out of Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Police Department say an officer engaged with an individual who took off running, and the incident resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The Chief of Police with the Rapid City Police Department, Don Hedrick, notified the public of the fatal...
mitchellnow.com
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual and the person “took off running.” The officer pursued the individual on foot, and a struggle of some sort ensued. The police officer drew and attempted to use a taser in this struggle, and the individual then pointed a firearm at the officer. In response, the police officer fired upon the armed individual, who was struck and killed. The police officer was not injured in the shooting. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members. The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
kotatv.com
Partly cloudy for Friday
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Jackrabbits are celebrated in Pierre. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Custer community prepares for annual Burning Beetle
CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burning Beetle is a community celebration that focuses on our connection to the environment in the Black Hills. This project supports the arts in the local community and the development of an art installation to commemorate the changes occurring in our forest. Organizer Hank Fridell explained the timeline of events for this year and what you can expect in the Black Hills.
kotatv.com
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. It's tourism day here in Rapid City. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
KEVN
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Keeton Croghan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is an 18 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Keeton Croghan. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
kotatv.com
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
newscenter1.tv
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police search for robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect. Authorities say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Saint James Street. A pizza delivery driver was called to the area for a delivery....
kotatv.com
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
kotatv.com
A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Common Council approves more funds for grassroots crisis intervention groups
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Common Council approved two items strengthening the bond between the city and two grassroots organizations assisting those in crisis Tuesday night. The measures allowed the Mayor and city Finance Director to sign two separate co-responder agreements. One with Journey On, which responds...
Comments / 0