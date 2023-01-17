Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Berkley Product Protection Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business
Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection. Berkley Global Product Recall today announced it has changed its name to Berkley Product Protection and now offers broader coverages. In addition to product recall and contamination, new liability coverages are available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - general liability and excess/umbrella liability – are primarily offered on an admitted basis, while the recall coverages will continue to be offered on a non-admitted basis. While the new liability offerings complement the current recall coverages, each are offered as stand-alone policies.
Woonsocket Call
CrescoNet Announces Full Product Portfolio Shift to SET
SET to Provide Industry Leading Electric, Gas, and Water LTE Solutions. CrescoNet announced today they will consolidate electric and gas solutions and operations under the Smart Earth Technologies (SET) brand. CrescoNet acquired SET in July of 2021 and has determined the integration of electric, gas, and water solutions into a common offering will provide the best outcome to its utility customers.
Woonsocket Call
Skillit Launches with $5.1M Seed Capital to Solve Skilled Labor Crisis in Construction
Contractor-specific recruitment platform dramatically improves percent of offers accepted, time-to-hire and cost-of-hires for top ENR contractors. Skillit, the recruiting platform for skilled, full-time construction labor, today announced its $5.1M seed round led by Building Ventures with participation from MetaProp, HOLT Ventures, Great North Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures and Takeoff Capital. The platform is already in the hands of select ENR contractors including industry leader Messer Construction. It vets workers with proprietary, trade-specific assessments while collecting hundreds of data points to create the first rich, taxonomized view of skilled construction labor across the entire employee lifecycle. The result is a single platform for sourcing, skills assessment, hiring, training, evaluation and win-back that meaningfully improves workforce ROI for contractors facing record labor shortages.
Woonsocket Call
Booqk Unveils The Ultimate Premium Domain Names To Boost Every Business This 2023
In a cluttered and depleted domain name market, premium domains have become a powerful tool in the art of marketing a brand online. Booqk has stood out as a leader in providing the ultimate premium domain names. While online business competition is rising, many businesses are not ready for what's...
Woonsocket Call
How to claim a business listing & get found on Amazon Alexa in 2023 with Alexa Business.
Here is how you can list your business on Amazon Alexa and optimize it. Like most voice search software, Alexa uses online directories to retrieve business information. If you want your business to have any chance of being listed on voice searches, you will have to claim your business and provide its complete information on the directories that Alexa accesses.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Woonsocket Call
Mayven Studios Acquired By Saltwater
Saltwater recently announced the acquisition of Mayven Studios, a leading engineering and design agency, started in San Francisco, now with software engineers around the world. United States - January 20, 2023 — Founded in 2015 by Connor Hood and Nate McGuire, Mayven Studios brings extensive website development, application development, UX/UI...
Woonsocket Call
TechMagic Launches 5 New FinTech Services To Scale Financial Organizations
TechMagic is a FinTech software development company that imposes clients’ success in the digital world. They specialize in web and mobile app development, cyber security, Salesforce, AWS and test automation services. At the beginning of a new year, TechMagic announces new additional FinTech services. Blockchain apps. TechMagic can create...
Woonsocket Call
Creative Proteomics Lipidomics Upgrades Its Medium-Chain and Long-Chain Fatty Acids Analysis Service
New York, USA - January 20, 2023 - Lipidomics, a platform developed by Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge mass spectrometry (MS)-based lipidomic research services for biomedical institutions as well as biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The company has recently upgraded its medium-chain and long-chain fatty acid analysis service. This service can provide reflections on lipid metabolism, glucose metabolism, and endocrine function of the human body by measuring the content of free fatty acids, which are important for exploring disease pathogenesis and prevention.
Woonsocket Call
Sunuso Energy is bringing affordable solar energy solutions to Americans
Sunuso Energy is a top-notch organization offering energy-efficient home renovation services. According to a recent report US Power Prices Rise Most in 41 Years. With energy bills getting out of hand and extremely expensive for common Americans to afford, Sunuso Energy has come forward with an alternative, affordable and sustainable solar energy solution to satisfy all types of energy needs.
Woonsocket Call
US-visa-online service is designed to save applicants time and hassle by providing best visa support.
Us-visa-online is pleased to announce the launch of our new website.The website provides a convenient and easy-to-use online platform for applying for a US visa. It also offers valuable information and resources to help applicants navigate the visa application process.We are committed to providing a superior user experience and hope that our website will be a helpful resource for those seeking to obtain a US visa. Thank you for visiting us-visa-online.com!
Woonsocket Call
Global Printed Electronics Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Molex, Agfa-Gevaert, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) and Nissha - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printed electronics market. This report focuses on printed electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives...
Woonsocket Call
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
Woonsocket Call
World Technology Leader Award 2022 with record participation – Top3: ASML, BMW/NVIDIA & Altendorf
The award World Technology Leader and the inquiry and voting process is organized by Diana Research Pte. Ltd./Singapore. Singapore - January 19, 2023 - This year's public voting for the World Technology Leader Award 2022 has ended with a new participation record. In the online voting, which ran until the beginning of December, participants from more than 80 countries cast more than 43,000 votes for their favourites this year.
Woonsocket Call
Phillip and Sophia Latter Help Kingdom-Minded Leaders Write And Launch Bestselling Books In Record Time, So They Can Expand Their Reach And Skyrocket Their Impact
Phillip and Sophia Latter, bestselling authors and founders of Wealth With Purpose Consulting, are on a mission to help Kingdom-advancing Christian Leaders write bestselling books and leave their mark on the world, without the hassle. Through their Done-For-You Bestselling Author Packages, Phillip and Sophia guide clients every step of the...
Woonsocket Call
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Cooperation Agreement with Voss Capital
Announces Appointment of New Directors and Formation of Advisory Committee. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”) with Voss Capital LLC (“Voss”), which, together with its affiliates, owns approximately 13.3% of the outstanding common shares of Thunderbird and is its largest shareholder.
Woonsocket Call
Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features The Home Depot’s Ron Jarvis
Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.
Woonsocket Call
Ed Napleton Automotive Group Secures Win Over Hyundai
The Ed Napleton Automotive Group issued the following statement:. Hyundai’s two-and-a-half-year campaign filled with baseless accusations against the Ed Napleton Automotive Group has failed. After a two-week trial, a federal jury in West Palm Beach, Florida returned verdicts in favor of Napleton’s West Palm dealership and its managers and employees. The jury’s verdict included a finding that Hyundai committed an unconscionable act or engaged in reprehensible conduct.
Woonsocket Call
IMCAS 2023: Galderma to Share Latest Data Demonstrating High Aesthetic Improvement and Patient Satisfaction Across Its Innovative Portfolio
Galderma will share exciting results from the Sculptra® Cheek Wrinkle study showing the long-lasting effectiveness and safety of Sculptra, as well as high aesthetic improvement and patient satisfaction over two yearsi. The company will also present 10 research posters, including positive outcomes from the Alluzience® STAR study. This study...
Woonsocket Call
Global Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection Market Analysis Report 2022: Technology Analysis, Funding and Consortia, Growth Opportunities, Intellectual Property Lens - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing agricultural innovation pertaining to crop protection management through sustainable agrochemicals. The agrochemicals covered in the study include fertilizers, pesticides, and seed treatment chemicals for nutrition/weed management, pest management, and disease management.
Comments / 0