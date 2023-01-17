ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enovix Corporation Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ENVX

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Silvergate Capital Corporation
Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP (“BLB&G”) filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California alleging violations of the federal securities laws by Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), certain of the Company’s senior executives, members of the Company’s Board of Directors, and the underwriters of Silvergate’s secondary public offerings (“SPOs”) of Class A common stock, conducted on or around January 20, 2021, and December 6, 2021. This complaint expands the claims that were asserted in a previously filed related securities class action pending against Silvergate captioned Rosa v. Silvergate Capital Corp., No. 3:22-cv-01936-CAB-MSB (S.D. Cal.) and is brought on behalf all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Silvergate Class A common stock: (i) between November 11, 2020 and January 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to either of the SPOs.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,944,445 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Deciphera from this offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,041,666 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Deciphera.
Addex Provides Corporate Update and Financial Guidance
Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided a corporate update, including a review of its pipeline and financial guidance. “We ended 2022 with CHF7.0 million of cash and expect to be...
Corebridge Financial Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 17, 2023. Corebridge’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of corebridgefinancial.com. Corebridge will host a conference call...
MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test
NEWS RELEASE –REGULATED INFORMATION. MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – January 20, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today provided supplemental information related to its acquisition of the Oncotype DX® GPS (Genomic Prostate Score®) test on August 2, 2022 (the “GPS Test Acquisition”), from Genomic Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation (“Exact Sciences”).
IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend
Directors of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) today declared a common stock dividend of $0.79 per share, payable February 28, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005917/en/
PFU America, Inc. Awarded PEPPM Contracts to Offer Industry-Leading Document Scanners to Schools and Government Agencies Across California and Pennsylvania
PEPPM members can now obtain scanners through PFU’s authorized partners to digitize documents for easy access, higher efficiency, and more actionable insights. PFU America, Inc. today announced the company was awarded PEPPM contracts in Pennsylvania (contract number 533902-066) and California (contract number 535122-068). The PEPPM purchasing program is the nation’s most comprehensive source for schools and other public agencies to research and procure technology brands that meet their local standards, bypassing the RFB process. These new contracts will make it easy for schools and government agencies to purchase PFU’s industry-leading fi-series and ScanSnap document scanners at discounted pricing.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, to discuss the company’s 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET. WHEN:
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
Berkley Product Protection Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business
Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection. Berkley Global Product Recall today announced it has changed its name to Berkley Product Protection and now offers broader coverages. In addition to product recall and contamination, new liability coverages are available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - general liability and excess/umbrella liability – are primarily offered on an admitted basis, while the recall coverages will continue to be offered on a non-admitted basis. While the new liability offerings complement the current recall coverages, each are offered as stand-alone policies.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)
Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...
California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call on Friday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close.
