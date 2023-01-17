Read full article on original website
CrescoNet Announces Full Product Portfolio Shift to SET
SET to Provide Industry Leading Electric, Gas, and Water LTE Solutions. CrescoNet announced today they will consolidate electric and gas solutions and operations under the Smart Earth Technologies (SET) brand. CrescoNet acquired SET in July of 2021 and has determined the integration of electric, gas, and water solutions into a common offering will provide the best outcome to its utility customers.
TechMagic Launches 5 New FinTech Services To Scale Financial Organizations
TechMagic is a FinTech software development company that imposes clients’ success in the digital world. They specialize in web and mobile app development, cyber security, Salesforce, AWS and test automation services. At the beginning of a new year, TechMagic announces new additional FinTech services. Blockchain apps. TechMagic can create...
Phillip and Sophia Latter Help Kingdom-Minded Leaders Write And Launch Bestselling Books In Record Time, So They Can Expand Their Reach And Skyrocket Their Impact
Phillip and Sophia Latter, bestselling authors and founders of Wealth With Purpose Consulting, are on a mission to help Kingdom-advancing Christian Leaders write bestselling books and leave their mark on the world, without the hassle. Through their Done-For-You Bestselling Author Packages, Phillip and Sophia guide clients every step of the...
PFU America, Inc. Awarded PEPPM Contracts to Offer Industry-Leading Document Scanners to Schools and Government Agencies Across California and Pennsylvania
PEPPM members can now obtain scanners through PFU’s authorized partners to digitize documents for easy access, higher efficiency, and more actionable insights. PFU America, Inc. today announced the company was awarded PEPPM contracts in Pennsylvania (contract number 533902-066) and California (contract number 535122-068). The PEPPM purchasing program is the nation’s most comprehensive source for schools and other public agencies to research and procure technology brands that meet their local standards, bypassing the RFB process. These new contracts will make it easy for schools and government agencies to purchase PFU’s industry-leading fi-series and ScanSnap document scanners at discounted pricing.
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Cooperation Agreement with Voss Capital
Announces Appointment of New Directors and Formation of Advisory Committee. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”) with Voss Capital LLC (“Voss”), which, together with its affiliates, owns approximately 13.3% of the outstanding common shares of Thunderbird and is its largest shareholder.
Informatica Earns "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" by J.D. Power for Second Consecutive Year in Certified Assisted Technical Support Program
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the first enterprise cloud data management leader to earn certification under the J.D. Power Certified Technology Service & Support ProgramSM, announced that the company has recently earned the Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction. This distinction recognizes Informatica for delivering "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" to North American customers.
ISG to Publish Reports Evaluating Cybersecurity Providers
Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate cybersecurity solutions and services designed to help enterprises and public sector organizations better protect their data. Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining how cybersecurity providers can help enterprises and U.S. public sector organizations reduce cyberthreats and better protect their valuable data.
MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test
NEWS RELEASE –REGULATED INFORMATION. MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – January 20, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today provided supplemental information related to its acquisition of the Oncotype DX® GPS (Genomic Prostate Score®) test on August 2, 2022 (the “GPS Test Acquisition”), from Genomic Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation (“Exact Sciences”).
Global Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection Market Analysis Report 2022: Technology Analysis, Funding and Consortia, Growth Opportunities, Intellectual Property Lens - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing agricultural innovation pertaining to crop protection management through sustainable agrochemicals. The agrochemicals covered in the study include fertilizers, pesticides, and seed treatment chemicals for nutrition/weed management, pest management, and disease management.
New Platform Revolutionizes the Way Customers Find Local Hair Experts
Helsinki, Finland - 19th January, 2023 - Hair Expert Hub, a new online platform for hairdressers, hairstylists, and barbers, is now live with the goal of connecting professionals in the hair industry with potential customers in their local area. "We created Hair Expert Hub to make it easier for local...
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
Microplate Reader Global Market Report 2022 Growth in Drug Discovery and Research & Development Activities Undertaken by Biopharmaceutical Companies Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Microplate Reader Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single-mode Readers, Multi-mode Readers), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global microplate reader market size is expected to reach USD 809.2 million by...
IMCAS 2023: Galderma to Share Latest Data Demonstrating High Aesthetic Improvement and Patient Satisfaction Across Its Innovative Portfolio
Galderma will share exciting results from the Sculptra® Cheek Wrinkle study showing the long-lasting effectiveness and safety of Sculptra, as well as high aesthetic improvement and patient satisfaction over two yearsi. The company will also present 10 research posters, including positive outcomes from the Alluzience® STAR study. This study...
HUMAN Orchestrates Unprecedented Private Takedown, VASTFLUX
At its peak, VASTFLUX accounted for more than 12 billion fraudulent ad requests a day, impacting nearly 11 million devices. HUMAN Security, Inc., the global leader in safeguarding enterprises from digital attacks with modern defense, today announced the takedown of a highly sophisticated ad fraud operation where more than 1,700 apps were spoofed, targeting 120 publishers, running ads within apps on nearly 11 million devices, and reaching a peak volume of 12 billion ad requests a day. The attack injected malicious JavaScript code into digital ads, allowing the fraudsters to stack dozens of video ads on top of one another and registering views for ads completely invisible to the user.
Mayven Studios Acquired By Saltwater
Saltwater recently announced the acquisition of Mayven Studios, a leading engineering and design agency, started in San Francisco, now with software engineers around the world. United States - January 20, 2023 — Founded in 2015 by Connor Hood and Nate McGuire, Mayven Studios brings extensive website development, application development, UX/UI...
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,944,445 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Deciphera from this offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,041,666 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Deciphera.
Eudora Medical Center, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks Intelligent Cloud EHR
Mississippi family medicine practice chooses eClinicalWorks to improve efficiency and productivity. eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Eudora Medical Center, LLC, a Mississippi family medicine practice, transitioned to the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to leverage real-time cloud intelligence and provide data-driven decisions at the point of care.
Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features The Home Depot’s Ron Jarvis
Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial report and provide Group Progress Update on 26 January 2023
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial report and provide Group Progress Update on 26 January 2023. Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on 26 January 2023 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
Phreesia Life Sciences Named One of MM+M’s “Best Places to Work 2022”
Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce that for the second year in a row, the healthcare marketing industry trade publication Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) has named Phreesia Life Sciences to its list of Best Places to Work 2022. Now in its fifth...
