HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO