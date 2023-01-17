Read full article on original website
WHSV
Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active conversations
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and students at Bridgewater College are carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for social change, but not only on the annual holiday. “One of the most important things that I think we need to realize about Dr. King’s work is that he...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah LGBTQ’s Friendly City Safe Space
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...
WHSV
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
WHSV
Elkton working to make downtown a historic district
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district. Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town. The town is working with the Virginia Department of...
WHSV
Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg celebrates National Popcorn Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day. Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg was the place to be to cash in on all the sweet and savory flavors. “It’s definitely been one of our more busier days. It’s definitely brought more people in because it’s National Popcorn...
WHSV
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind brings students opportunities through sports
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is celebrating its homecoming this week. Students from across the state have made their way back to campus, and they got to enjoy men’s and women’s basketball games on Wednesday. “For three years, we haven’t...
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At a recent RCPS school board meeting, six new courses were approved to be added to the curriculum in fall 2023 at all high schools within the division. The director of career and technical education Eric Fitzgerald says once proposed, new courses can take up...
WHSV
Staunton Crossing awarded development grant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the state. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants, with an award of $4.56 million. The program is designed to help develop infrastructure in the state, and...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Planning Commission approves Bluestone Town Center with exceptions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night the Harrisonburg Planning Commission considered a proposed development that has been controversial amongst Harrisonburg Residents. Bluestone Town Center would introduce 900 units of mixed-income housing. It would be located at the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Ave. The Harrisonburg redevelopment and...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from high school basketball games on Thursday, January 19.
WHSV
Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
WHSV
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza case in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. It’s the first commercial case recorded in Virginia since a nationwide outbreak began last year. A commercial flock of...
WHSV
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
WHSV
Flooding of January 1996, post blizzard
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The blizzard of 1996 is still one of the biggest, most impactful snowstorms for the east coast. Between January 6-8, 1996 snow accumulated to 15″ to about 36″ across the area with a few locally higher amounts. Big Meadows at the Shenandoah National Park recorded a new state snowfall record of 49″!
WHSV
JMU women’s soccer adds new assistant coach
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU women’s soccer is getting a new assistant coach. According to a release, Parker Aaron will be joining the Duke’s as a volunteer assistant coach, Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced Wednesday morning. “Parker interned with his last preseason and did a phenomenal job,”...
WHSV
You can achieve your fitness goals at the gym, or at home
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of a new year brings an uptick in new gym members. Steven Fonner is one of the personal trainers at Valley Fitness in Harrisonburg where change can start before the first month ends. “Three weeks in, we see a little bit of a drop-off....
WHSV
Man sentenced in 2021 killing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man who allegedly committed murder in Oct. 2021 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. 35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced in Jan. 2023. You can read the original article from 2021 and learn more...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
WHSV
Friedens Church Road bridge reopens improving convenience for drivers and local store customers
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friedens Church Road bridge in Mount Crawford is back open after being closed for construction since March of 2022. Clayton Robertson, the manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said it is difficult to determine whether the three-mile detour actually stopped customers from coming to the store, but it did make the entryway inconvenient.
WHSV
Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s soccer redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was named the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. Blom helped lead the Dukes to a historic Sun Belt debut that saw JMU reach the Sun Belt Championship final. In 2022, Blom started 18 matches while recording nine solo shutouts, one short of the program record. She ranked eleventh in the country in save percentage (0.66) and fifteenth in goals against average (0.603).
