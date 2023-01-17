ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that, “I kill people everywhere I go.”
AKRON, OH
wjhl.com

State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case

After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational

Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three …. Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three domestic violence incidents. Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder. Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
wjhl.com

Hunters find trash bag of newborn puppies stashed in bush

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for stashing six newborn puppies in a trash bag and dumping it in a wooded area in Caroline County, Virginia. Allen Beach told Nexstar’s WRIC he went dove hunting on Cedar Fork Road with a group of...
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system more time to carry out executions — a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state — and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors in death penalty cases.
ALABAMA STATE
wjhl.com

US’s largest public utility names panel to study blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday. The public utility said the panel will include...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Winds picking up later this evening, partly cloudy skies through the overnight

Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 7PM tonight. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee as well as Southwest Virginia until 7AM Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Foggy morning, milder afternoon

Fog remains thick in some areas limiting visibility for areas mainly west of the I-26 corridor. Given some breaks in the clouds today, temperatures will trend milder with upper 50’s to near 60. Wet Thursday. Another storm system will evolve over middle and western Tennessee tonight and advance towards...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy