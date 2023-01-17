ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
HENDERSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy