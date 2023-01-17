DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO