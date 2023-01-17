Read full article on original website
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
Rollover crash briefly closes part of Wilmington St. just south of I-40 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was flipped on its side in a wreck that closed Wilmington Street/U.S. 70 Business for about 30 minutes just south of downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and closed lanes heading south of downtown Raleigh, according to the...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman's fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
Part of Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest to have lane reduction next week
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Turner Asphalt, a contractor working at the future Hawthorne at the Forest, will periodically reduce to one lane parts of north and southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1. The road between Burlington Mills Road and Falls of Neuse Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday,...
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
Police seek ID of suspects in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for at least two people who were involved in two armed robberies in one day earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a photo...
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
Family, friends, activists gather to remember man who died in police custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People with signs and red, black balloons filled the Supreme Sweepstakes parking lot on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh Thursday evening. “As you can see, the amount of people who showed up here tonight speaks volumes,” Christopher Strickland said, someone very close to Darryl Williams.
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
Crash closes all lanes of I-40 West near I-540, multiple fire trucks responding, NCDOT says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of I-40 West are back open after a crash near Exit 283 toward I-540 in Durham County on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT reported that all four lanes were closed around 10:59 a.m. because of the crash.
Details emerge about collision after State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as...
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
Teen charged with stealing a tractor, tried to sell it on Facebook, Edgecombe sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Battleboro 18-year-old has been charged with stealing a tractor and authorities said he tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace. On Wednesday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential stolen tractor that was actively listed on the ecommerce platform.
2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
