Ventura County, CA

CBS LA

President to tour California storm damage Thursday

President Joe Biden travels to California Thursday to tour the devastation from weeks of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.The president will also meet with first responders and local officials to see what additional federal support may be needed.The state has been hit with more than 500 landslides since the new year. And experts say more are likely with the ground saturated from all the rain.Winter storms have hit a critical part of the nation's food supply in Ventura County extremely hard, flooding fields and ruining fruit.The Ventura County Farm Bureau says it could be millions of dollars in damage. The Farm Bureau says the floods will raise the cost of produce at supermarkets.Five hundred Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers have been dispatched across California to assess damage.Extensive damage has been reported in 40 of California's 58 counties.Federal relief would cover up to 75 percent of cleanup and repair costs to cities and counties.In Ventura County, a preliminary report estimates about $30 million in damage to private property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

City of Ojai Announces New Chief of Police

OJAI, CA (January 19, 2023) The City of Ojai has selected Chief Trina Newman as its new chief of police. Chief Newman will begin her assignment on January 22, 2023, and the City will welcome her at the upcoming City Council meeting on January 24, 2023. Chief Newman will replace Chief Jose Rivera, who served as Ojai’s chief of police since January 2020. Chief Rivera has received a promotion and will now serve as an assistant sheriff of operations under the newly elected Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff.
OJAI, CA
New Times

San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning

They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis

A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri. On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News. On Oct. 7,...
PASO ROBLES, CA

