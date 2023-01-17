Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Biden adds SLO County to storm disaster declaration. Here’s how to apply for aid
President Joe Biden updated his disaster declaration to include SLO County.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot was $1,322.
President to tour California storm damage Thursday
President Joe Biden travels to California Thursday to tour the devastation from weeks of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.The president will also meet with first responders and local officials to see what additional federal support may be needed.The state has been hit with more than 500 landslides since the new year. And experts say more are likely with the ground saturated from all the rain.Winter storms have hit a critical part of the nation's food supply in Ventura County extremely hard, flooding fields and ruining fruit.The Ventura County Farm Bureau says it could be millions of dollars in damage. The Farm Bureau says the floods will raise the cost of produce at supermarkets.Five hundred Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers have been dispatched across California to assess damage.Extensive damage has been reported in 40 of California's 58 counties.Federal relief would cover up to 75 percent of cleanup and repair costs to cities and counties.In Ventura County, a preliminary report estimates about $30 million in damage to private property.
ca.gov
City of Ojai Announces New Chief of Police
OJAI, CA (January 19, 2023) The City of Ojai has selected Chief Trina Newman as its new chief of police. Chief Newman will begin her assignment on January 22, 2023, and the City will welcome her at the upcoming City Council meeting on January 24, 2023. Chief Newman will replace Chief Jose Rivera, who served as Ojai’s chief of police since January 2020. Chief Rivera has received a promotion and will now serve as an assistant sheriff of operations under the newly elected Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff.
Paso Robles gets shelter for unhoused during storm. ‘We have ignored things for too long’
The temporary warming center will continue operation on rainy nights through April, using a mix of county funding and volunteer efforts.
syvnews.com
Thursday sign-up deadline as Santa Barbara County homeless count volunteer
Thursday is the last day for residents to sign up as volunteers for the annual countywide Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said. The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care is partnering with the county and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community...
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
Burglars hit SLO County thrift shop that helps rescue dogs: ‘Someone violated our space’
The resale shop raises money for medical bills for senior and special needs dogs.
New Times
San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning
They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
kcbx.org
Central Coast officials push for more federal aid after storm, but some residents are skeptical
The North Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe were hit hard by the winter storm. No major injuries or deaths have been reported, but many people are still displaced after flooding damaged their homes. Residents in one Santa Maria neighborhood hit hard by the storm are...
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency after flooding displaces residents
The City of Arroyo Grande has declared a local emergency after flooding left several homes uninhabitable.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis
A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri. On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News. On Oct. 7,...
