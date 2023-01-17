Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
The 2023 Soup Bowl Benefit to feed Wabash Valley’s hungry
The goal of the Soup Bowl is to raise awareness of the issues of hunger and food insecurity in our communities. The 2023 Soup Bowl Benefit will offer ONLY ONE SEATING and only 300 seats are available. Tickets are limited and available now for $30. 3:00 pm -5:00 pm Saturday,...
One step closer in VCSC superintendent search
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Board is one step closer to starting a superintendent search. Tuesday evening, members of the board spoke virtually with a representative from a national company called School Exec Connect. The company is based in Chicago and specializes in superintendent searches....
IL couple sentenced for ID theft & fraud found in Brazil
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
Tax Tip Tuesday is back with expert advice from Stadler & Company Tax Service
Tune in to Good Day Live each Tuesday through tax season 2023 for expert advice on filing your state and federal forms. From now until this year’s tax deadline on Tuesday, April 18 we will be joined by Lori Carpenter of Stadler & Company with everything you need to sail through the season – or find the help you need.
Another storm heads this way
Weather event coming up tomorrow. Winter weather alerts west of here. High of 55 and low of 44 so far today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite shows the next developing storm SW of here and moving this way. Satellite shows that storm but all clear on radar here. Rain moves in later tomorrow but is gone by early Thursday. Rainfall looks decent with this system. Severe weather is more likely south of here but a few stronger storms are possible here. Yet another system for part of the weekend and another one possible next week. Temps are going to turn colder and will stay there for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 34. Tomorrow, rain deceloping and 45. Dry and cooler to end the week with another system possible for the weekend.
