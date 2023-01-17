ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antwerp, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

‘Small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’: Girl Named Tom gifts 'The Voice' trophy to hometown

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The halls of Pettisville High School have a new trophy on display that may be the biggest win so far for the Blackbirds. Growing up, the Liechty siblings were among the under 550 people that reside in the village of Pettisville. In 2019, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty formed the band Girl Named Tom. The group put Pettisville on the map in 2021 as favorites of singing competition judge Kelly Clarkson and eventual winner of season 21 of "The Voice."
PETTISVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Anderson’s Celebrate 40 wedding anniversary

Kevin and Tamera (Scott) Anderson were married on January 18, 1983 by Pastor Terry Davy at Rosehill Church of God in Paulding, OH. Kevin and Tamera have five children: Tammara (JR) Misinec, Jefferson, OH; Shannon Anderson, Jefferson, OH; Casandra (Jason) Vance, Paulding, OH; Kacey (Deena) Anderson, San Antonio, TX; and Tiffany Anderson, Paulding, OH. They also have nine grandchildren.
PAULDING, OH
westbendnews.net

GOT A MINUTE? YOU CAN POWER UP PAULDING!

The Village of Paulding is seeking input from those who live, work, worship, and play in Paulding to help make this an even better place where families, employers, and workers might want to be. Please access the community survey using the QR code. All survey responses will remain anonymous. The...
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Children’s Factory to close Angola facility

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
ANGOLA, IN
Sidney Daily News

Counseling practice opens location in Sidney

SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
SIDNEY, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Pedestrian injured in St. Joe Center Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne dispatch tells FOX 55 police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Northeast area of the city. Authorities responded to the intersection of St. Joe Road and St. Joe Center Road just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch says the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Market Street in Lima just before six Wednesday night. Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy