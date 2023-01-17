PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The halls of Pettisville High School have a new trophy on display that may be the biggest win so far for the Blackbirds. Growing up, the Liechty siblings were among the under 550 people that reside in the village of Pettisville. In 2019, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty formed the band Girl Named Tom. The group put Pettisville on the map in 2021 as favorites of singing competition judge Kelly Clarkson and eventual winner of season 21 of "The Voice."

