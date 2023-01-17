Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
City of Coeur d'Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. "It helps us catch the bad guys," said Gookin. "When...
KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail
POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
KHQ Right Now
Bonner County Sheriff's Office investigates abandoned husky-like dogs
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking into who abandoned a number of husky-like dogs in the county recently. The sheriff's office asked that anyone who saw whoever abandoned the dogs should call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
KXLY
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
KHQ Right Now
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene City Council approves funding for seven license plate reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved funding Tuesday for seven license plate reader cameras and related hardware, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. License Plate Reader, or LPR, systems are used by law enforcement agencies for crime prevention and...
KXLY
8 people, including Spokane man, charged with $100 million worth of fraud and money laundering schemes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. – Eight people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for participating in a $100 million fraudulent dietary scheme. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah, the group sold supplements under fake pretenses, with false representations and by omitting facts.
KHQ Right Now
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
KHQ Right Now
Bonner County residents work to save 'starved, scared' abandoned dogs
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a number of "husky type" dogs have been found abandoned and in poor health throughout the county. BCSO said some locals have been turning those huskies into shelters or caring for them in their own home. Samantha...
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Mother After She Confesses to Killing Adult Son Last Summer
SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old woman after she confessed that she shot and killed her 35-year-old son before disposing of his body in Whitman County last summer. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with...
Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
KHQ Right Now
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
KHQ Right Now
Sullivan Lake Road closed due to rockslide
Sullivan Lake Rd. in Pend Oreille County is closed due to a major rockslide in the area. The roadway will likely be closed for several days.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene fireboat arrives at new location in North Idaho
The fireboat garage was put into place at the Third Street Marina in October. The final certificate of occupancy was signed off by all departments Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
