Bonner County, ID

KHQ Right Now

City of Coeur d'Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. "It helps us catch the bad guys," said Gookin. "When...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail

POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police

Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
PULLMAN, WA

