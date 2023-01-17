SVFD asks community to pass upcoming levy to continue quicker response times

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — People living in a community near Spokane Valley say they’re seeing more car crashes and fires than ever before. Now, the Spokane Valley Fire Department says it needs another four years of support from voters to continue saving lives.

“Spokane is growing. It isn’t getting any smaller, and we’re going to need them around…more traffic, more accidents,” said Melissa Davaz, who lives in Spokane Valley.

Davaz has lived in the Valley for decades, and she’s hearing more sirens in the community, hoping to see more firefighters on the job.

“I feel like they’re really dependent on, there’s not enough of them, whether that’s a car crash, elderly people having a heart attack, or falling down,” Davaz said.

That high volume of calls is putting a strain on the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

“Over the last 10 years, our call volume has risen about 79 percent,” said Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr.

Chief Soto says it’s time to renew funding on an upcoming maintenance and operation levy.

Providing more paramedics, paramedic firefighters specifically, more firefighter EMTs and more units to respond to calls,” he said.

Taxpayers are already paying about $1.66 for this levy in 2022, but it expires every four years. If passed, $25 million will be earmarked for the SVFD every year.

“Right now, they’re looking at $1.08 per thousand is what they are forecasting,” said Tom Konis, the Spokane County Assessor.

This means, based on a $400,000 home, the assessor says taxpayers will pay $435 per year.

“What their assessed value does is if it goes up, that levy rate will drop. If the value goes down, that levy rate could quite possibly go up,” Konis said.

If the levy does not pass, the SVFD will have to lay off more than 60 people from the department.

“I will have to shut down three fire stations and I will have to close six of 15 response units, we will only be responding with nine in minimum,” Chief Soto Jr. said.

Less staffing means possibly slower response times.

“We can’t depend on volunteers forever. They are giving up their family time. If they are getting hurt, they are not getting help or support, which puts us back another fall back,” Davaz said.

Taxpayers will vote on February 14, but the department will propose the levy again in August if it doesn’t pass.

