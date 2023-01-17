ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

SVFD asks community to pass upcoming levy to continue quicker response times

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8wYx_0kGr6sSz00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — People living in a community near Spokane Valley say they’re seeing more car crashes and fires than ever before. Now, the Spokane Valley Fire Department says it needs another four years of support from voters to continue saving lives.

“Spokane is growing. It isn’t getting any smaller, and we’re going to need them around…more traffic, more accidents,” said Melissa Davaz, who lives in Spokane Valley.

Davaz has lived in the Valley for decades, and she’s hearing more sirens in the community, hoping to see more firefighters on the job.

“I feel like they’re really dependent on, there’s not enough of them, whether that’s a car crash, elderly people having a heart attack, or falling down,” Davaz said.

That high volume of calls is putting a strain on the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

“Over the last 10 years, our call volume has risen about 79 percent,” said Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr.

Chief Soto says it’s time to renew funding on an upcoming maintenance and operation levy.

Providing more paramedics, paramedic firefighters specifically, more firefighter EMTs and more units to respond to calls,” he said.

Taxpayers are already paying about $1.66 for this levy in 2022, but it expires every four years. If passed, $25 million will be earmarked for the SVFD every year.

“Right now, they’re looking at $1.08 per thousand is what they are forecasting,” said Tom Konis, the Spokane County Assessor.

This means, based on a $400,000 home, the assessor says taxpayers will pay $435 per year.

“What their assessed value does is if it goes up, that levy rate will drop. If the value goes down, that levy rate could quite possibly go up,” Konis said.

If the levy does not pass, the SVFD will have to lay off more than 60 people from the department.

“I will have to shut down three fire stations and I will have to close six of 15 response units, we will only be responding with nine in minimum,” Chief Soto Jr. said.

Less staffing means possibly slower response times.

“We can’t depend on volunteers forever. They are giving up their family time. If they are getting hurt, they are not getting help or support, which puts us back another fall back,” Davaz said.

Taxpayers will vote on February 14, but the department will propose the levy again in August if it doesn’t pass.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park.  Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cost of child care in Washington among the highest in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cost of child care continues to put a strain on Washington families everywhere. Statewide, the average cost is $1,044 per child every month. The average household income in Spokane averages out around $60,000, meaning childcare eats into roughly 20% of that collective income. Part of the problem stems from a staffing shortage that’s putting pressure on...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New security cameras approved for Lewis & Clark High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – A proposal for new security cameras across from Lewis & Cark High School has been approved. The cameras will be put in the parking area underneath I-90 to address safety concerns. The proposal was approved unanimously at a school board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Spokane Public Schools awarded a contract to Camtek Inc. for more than...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department. SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Veterans forum to feature Mark Peterson Thursday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good Morning Northwest’s Mark Peterson will be the announcer Thursday night at the Spokane County Therapeutic Courts Veterans Forum Health & Wellness Fair. The event is open only to veterans participating in the County Therapeutic Courts program. The fair includes dinner, door prizes, local wholistic wellness booths, a raffle for massages, gift cards and more. The event...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Crumbl Cookies opens in north Spokane on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, are you ready to try this week’s Crumbl Cookie menu? The cookie chain is opening on Friday in north Spokane! You can find it at 7808 N Division Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. This week’s menu features an Oreo Chocolate Crumb, Honey Bun,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dumped Bonner Co. dogs show signs of improvement at animal rescue

PONDERAY, Idaho — The Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) announced nine dogs taken into its care in recent days were showing signs of improvement. RELATED: Bonner County investigating rash of abandoned dogs The Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating someone they believe was neglecting and dumping husky mixes in that county, as well as in neighboring counties. Photos of...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy