Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs to play game in Germany next season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading overseas next season. The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Chiefs will host a game in Germany as part of the 2023 season. A date and opponent for that game has not been decided. The NFL will host...
KMBC.com
New food items announced for Arrowhead ahead of Chiefs divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the team's Divisional Round playoff game will have some new food offerings on their hands. Ahead of the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars matchup, Aramark Sports + Entertainment announced two new concession offerings. The stadium's food vendor...
KMBC.com
Chiefs Kingdom trying to prepare for two potential AFC Championship games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AFC Championship tickets went on sale to Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders this morning. Of course, there's a chance the game could end up being played in Atlanta. Some fans are already buying into the idea of a potential road trip. Ticket prices are...
KMBC.com
What you need to know ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs postseason Divisional Round game against Jacksonville
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, January 21, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. On Thursday, the Chiefs organization released important details regarding the team's NFL Divisional Round matchup. Game Entertainment. International award-winning recording indie artist Michelle...
KMBC.com
KCMO city council OKs $3 million in funds for NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved $3 million of city funds to be used towards the NFL draft to help boost the local economy. The city approved the funding Thursday at a city council meeting. It's expected to be a major boost for the city...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley's Dru Azcona named Athlete of the Week
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Congratulations to this week's KMBC 9, Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week. Grain Valley High School Senior Dru Azcona just picked up his 100th career victory for the Eagles' wrestling team. Dru is 12-0 this season for Grain Valley, and was also named All-State...
Comments / 0