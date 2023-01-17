ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
KMBC.com

Kansas City Chiefs to play game in Germany next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading overseas next season. The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Chiefs will host a game in Germany as part of the 2023 season. A date and opponent for that game has not been decided. The NFL will host...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

What you need to know ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs postseason Divisional Round game against Jacksonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, January 21, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. On Thursday, the Chiefs organization released important details regarding the team's NFL Divisional Round matchup. Game Entertainment. International award-winning recording indie artist Michelle...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCMO city council OKs $3 million in funds for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved $3 million of city funds to be used towards the NFL draft to help boost the local economy. The city approved the funding Thursday at a city council meeting. It's expected to be a major boost for the city...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Grain Valley's Dru Azcona named Athlete of the Week

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Congratulations to this week's KMBC 9, Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week. Grain Valley High School Senior Dru Azcona just picked up his 100th career victory for the Eagles' wrestling team. Dru is 12-0 this season for Grain Valley, and was also named All-State...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO

