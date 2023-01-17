Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions far exceeded expectations this season, finishing just a tie-breaker short of the NFL playoffs. Now the team’s mission is to build on that success in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions’ draft this season includes two first-round picks thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and the gift that keeps on giving, the […] The post 3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs
No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this weekend ahead of their AFC Divisional Round clash. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the best environments in all of the NFL, but the Jags quarterback doesn’t seem to think Chiefs fans will make it too difficult for him […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a difficult task looming in the AFC Divisional Round, slated for a matchup against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags enter the fray as significant underdogs and head coach Doug Pederson alluded to as much when talking to reporters on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, Pederson acknowledged that expectations for […] The post Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey
The race to the Super Bowl is getting tighter, and the Divisional Round is the second-to-last step to the big game. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, and they’ll be looking to keep their winning streak alive. San Francisco is coming off a big 41-23 […] The post 49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson weighs in on Ravens OC search with eye-opening tweet
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the team’s plans for Lamar Jackson in 2023, explicitly stating the quarterback will remain with the team next season. “Lamar Jackson is our quarterback…there is a 200 percent chance he stays,” Harbaugh said on Thursday. For more insight on why the Ravens need to re-sign Lamar Jackson: Harbaugh […] The post Lamar Jackson weighs in on Ravens OC search with eye-opening tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s latest move ignites Gisele Bundchen speculation
It’s now almost three months since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback got divorced from his wife and the mother of his children after a tumultuous period in their relationship that reportedly had a lot to do with his decision to un-retire from football last summer. Both […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s latest move ignites Gisele Bundchen speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has captivated NFL fans across the country, but not Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Jones called out Allen’s sloppy play at times this season and predicted his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL would soon come to an end. Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals […] The post Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Micah Parsons’ warning to 49ers ahead of Divisional Round clash
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have a tough task on their hands when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. However, despite the 49ers’ recent success, Parsons doesn’t seem afraid and sent a warning shot San Francisco’s way before the crucial playoff battle. The Cowboys took down the Buccaneers in […] The post Micah Parsons’ warning to 49ers ahead of Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander
The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one […] The post Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out Mecole Hardman from their AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Thursday. Hardman later took to Twitter to note that it is “All part of God’s plan.” Hardman has not featured in a game since the Chiefs’ Week 9 home win over […] The post Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans GM Ran Carthon speaks out on Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee future
The Tennessee Titans kicked off a new era in franchise history on Friday, as they formally introduced Ran Carthon as their new general manager. Carthon, who is coming off of a two-year run as the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, will soon have multiple franchise-altering decisions to make. Among them, the […] The post Titans GM Ran Carthon speaks out on Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has taken the league by storm ever since. He already has one MVP (in line to win another) and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement
ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as a potential name to replace Alabama OC Bill O’Brien should he find his way onto another coaching staff, Sooners Wire writer Ben Dackiw wrote in a Thursday article. “I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him […] The post Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
