DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday afternoon, Delray Beach Police and Fire Rescue pulled a woman from a storm drain near Lindell Boulevard. This is the second time they've rescued this same woman from the stormwater system in the past two years, and she had to be extricated from a similar situation a third time in another state.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO