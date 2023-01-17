ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cw34.com

Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing 62-year-old woman found safe

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Elisme found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a missing 62-year-old woman. Deputies say Lucie Elisme was last hear from on Monday, Jan. 16. She was later reported missing by a friend on Jan. 18. Elisme was...
cw34.com

Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing 31-year-old woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a 31-year-old woman. Deputies said Williana Delgado was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 but was reported missing by her sister on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Delgado was last seen on foot wearing a...
cw34.com

77-year-old hit, killed on I-95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 77-year-old man was hit and killed while walking on I-95 on Thursday morning. Authorities say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on northbound lanes, just south of Congress Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on scene. The crash blocked three right lanes,...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Closes Yamato Road At I-95

UPDATE: FHP SAYS FATAL. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. — FHP tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 77-year-old man from West Palm Beach was was walking on the inside lane of I-95 south when he was struck by a 2016 White Ford Utility Van heading north. Police do not know at this point why […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man's body found behind house in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department responded to a call on Jan. 19, regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. The first officer on scene said the person who made the report led them to the body. The officer confirmed the man was dead and contacted the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office for investigative assistance.
FELLSMERE, FL

