Toledo gathers to remember Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr.

School was out on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, but Tanya Murphy ensured learning didn’t stop for her four teenage nephews by taking them to the Toledo Museum of Art for the day.

Beginning at just before 11 a.m. and staying throughout the afternoon, Ms. Murphy made sure all four teens — 14-year-olds Arion, Alijah, and Samonte along with 13-year-old Jay — did a bit of everything during the MLK Day at the museum.

They looked at works by Black artists and participated in the various workshops that included painting, drawing, and building with Legos at the museum event to commemorate Reverend King’s legacy.

Toward the end of the day, Ms. Murphy was excited that the boys could get some of their “destructive” tendencies out of their system during the metal smithing class. There, all five of them created copper cuff bracelets by using a special hammer to stamp them with inspirational quotes from Reverend King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I wanted to do something productive and for the culture, so… art museum,” Ms. Murphy said. “These boys also love to do things with their hands and so I said, ‘This would be perfect.’”

Nearby, Bryan and Alishea Wynn were finishing a tour of the African-American artwork along with their sons Trystan, 7, and Donovan, 14. Mr. Wynn said it was important to see the morning speech by Calvin Burney, Jr., the superintendent of Rise & Shine Academy, as both of them were part of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity — the same one Reverend King belonged to in the 1950s.

But he and Mrs. Wynn also wanted to expose their sons to the various artworks on Monday, and the museum offered the perfect opportunity.

“We want them to learn to be creative and think outside of the box,” Mr. Wynn said. “My youngest son [Trystan] is also a natural artist with drawing and so we definitely wanted the opportunity to encourage and really nurture his natural inclination for art.”

Jessica White, the museum’s programs and community engagement manager, said this year the goal was to go big for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Reverend King giving his “I Have a Dream” speech.

They did so by involving the museum’s partners such as Bowling Green State University to provide an acapella choir and have the University of Toledo football players on hand to assist with the various children activities and workshops.

The athletes, as well as members of SSOE group, assisted the nonprofit Art Tatum Zone in assembling “Dream Kits” for Pickett Academy students that include blankets, plush pillows, and journals.

“It’s for them to take back with them and kind of think of their own dreams with Dr. King,” she said. “In years past, we did open to the public, but it wasn’t as robust as far as what we’re doing this year. We really stepped it up to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s speech and the response so far has just been amazing.”

By mid-afternoon, she expected more than 1,200 people to have gone through the museum, far more than the 230 or so they typically see on a Monday or Tuesday.

The museum’s activities were just some of the many events held Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of the civil rights icon, which included in-person marches as well as food distributions by groups such as MLK Kitchen for the Poor and the United Way Emerging Leaders, in partnership with the Islamic Food Bank.

Earlier Monday morning, the University of Toledo and city of Toledo held the 22nd annual Unity Day Celebration. The event included guest speaker Chuck Ealey, former standout quarterback at UT who was recently enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with his daughter Jael Ealey Richardson who discussed what it means to “live the dream.”

The roughly one-hour and 40-minute virtual event also included student music and dance performances, along with an interview by UT sociology professor Monita Mungo with American filmmaker, musician, speaker, and activist Bree Newsome.

Ms. Newsome hit the national scene in July, 2015, after she scaled the flagpole outside the South Carolina statehouse and took down the Confederate flag, which led to her arrest.

Along with discussing the impact of Reverend King during the civil rights movement and beyond, Ms. Newsome also discussed how college students and others can become more involved in continuing that legacy.

“My only advice would be to pace yourself. You’re stepping into something that was going on long before you go here,” she said. “For this generation of leaders, who I’m really excited about this generation that is coming up, I have a lot of hope actually.

“We’ve had a lot of talking about this — and this is the thing I always say every MLK Day — we at some point have to move from simply remembering the dream and making a holiday of the dream to really making it a structured reality,” Ms. Newsome said.