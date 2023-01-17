ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZtqw_0kGr5mS400

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week.

Channel 2 Action News was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Some storm victims said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.

Kim and Dwayne Fields said they’re loading up and salvaging items from their tornado-ransacked home in the Lexington Park subdivision.

“God’s got a better plan for us,” Dwayne Fields said. “We thought this was our forever home, but it’s not. He got something in store”

The Winston family said they’ve still got a mortgage and other bills to deal with while they try to figure out a place to live, a car to drive and how to move forward.

Both the Winstons and the Fields anticipate spending more than $1,000 on temporary living and moving expenses.

“It’s been sleepless nights,” Derek Winston said. “It’s been very stressful. We never went through anything like this before.”

Krnisha Gamble is left trying to figure out where she and her two kids are going to live. She moved in with her aunt over the summer for a better home life after fleeing a crime-riddled LaGrange neighborhood. Tornadoes destroyed her aunt’s home.

“It’s an unfortunate situation to happen twice back-to-back, but the main thing, like I said, ‘We’re still here,’” Gamble said.

The City of LaGrange has set up a GoFundMe to help tornado victims.

Officials in Spalding County said they will have to rebuild their power grid after 60% of it was damaged in the twisters. Power crews from 27 different cities in Georgia, as well as from Alabama and Florida, are helping them. There are still nearly 3,000 customers without power.

About 400 students in Spalding can’t live in their homes right now, prompting school officials to keep schools closed at least through Wednesday of this week.

County officials Monday made a call for additional volunteers and donations during the continued recovery phase.

In Butts County, a man who lives in a mobile home park in Jenkinsburg said the owner of the park turned the Red Cross away on Sunday afternoon despite the fact that residents needed supplies.

“The worker of Red Cross came back over and said, ‘I apologize, we can not help you’ll out. The owner of this park has told us to get off the property,’” he said. “I was heartbroken. It broke my heart.”

The park’s manager said the owner did turn the Red Cross away because the worker appeared to only be taking photos and didn’t have emergency supplies on hand. The owner was concerned the photos would be used to shed a bad light on the mobile home park.

Residents said that the needs of the community should have come first.

“There’s a lot of kids that live in that park,” the man said. “There’s a lot of families that are in need right now.”

Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation

(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Georgia Officials Warn Residents of Home Repair Fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia residents should be aware of home repair fraud that may occur following damaging storms, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release. Some things to look out for are insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes, which are common following the recent severe storms.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Westover Academic...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards

ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits. Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records

An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WALB 10

APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy