Read full article on original website
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Reflections: Eight Years On Coronado City Council With Bill Sandke
For the past eight years, Bill Sandke represented Coronado’s citizens as one of the community’s biggest advocates while serving the maximum consecutive two terms on the Coronado City Council. I had the opportunity to chat with Sandke and reflect with him on his time as a council member.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Welcomes Carrie Downey Back To Serve On The City Council
Many in Coronado may be familiar with Carrie Downey, who has represented Coronadans in previous years on the City Council. I had the chance to speak with Downey about what’s ahead as she prepares for a new term as a council member. “I never stopped following what the City...
coronadonewsca.com
Putting The “U” In CUSD: The Positive School Climate Committee
In the fall of 2021, a new committee was created within Coronado Unified School District (CUSD), and we are now seeing the committee’s hard work come to fruition. The Positive School Climate Committee was created to, above all else, unify the four school sites within the district. I spoke with the Director of Special Programs at CUSD, Shane Schmeichel, about all that this committee has achieved over the past year and a half.
coronadonewsca.com
Save The Date! The Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Is May 13
The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Coronado Schools Foundation for the Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival taking place at 10th and Orange on May 13 from 12 to 5 p.m. The arts and culture festival is designed to bring everyone together for a signature local event to enjoy delicious sips and bites, while funding essential programs at our public schools. Coronado Chamber Executive Director Rena Clancy and President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation Michelle Gilmore are bringing their dream team together again to bring this one-of-a-kind event to the street closure in town. It features local artists and restaurants to showcase the best of the Crown City.
coronadonewsca.com
Spreckels Center Newcomer Tour
Whether you are new to Coronado, a long-time resident, or want to gather information for an older adult in your life, we invite you to a tour of the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, January 26 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.. You will meet facility staff, hear about the programs and classes offered and enjoy light refreshments and hot coffee.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Art & Wine Festival ...
Save The Date! The Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Is May 13. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Coronado Schools Foundation for the Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival taking place at 10th and Orange on May 13 from 12 to 5 p.m. The arts and culture festival is designed to bring everyone together for a signature local event to enjoy delicious sips and bites, while funding essential programs at our public schools. Coronado Chamber Executive Director Rena Clancy and President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation Michelle Gilmore are bringing their dream team together again.
coronadonewsca.com
Want To Find More Happiness In 2023? - Connect
Didn’t make a resolution? Maybe start the new year with slow, deep breathing. Many of us are still recouping from 2022, and as we embark on 2023, it is okay to slowly embrace it as you transition. Resolutions, though powerful, are not necessarily the key to happiness. Connection, on the other hand, is.
coronadonewsca.com
Newly Elected CUSD Trustees Reflect On Their First Month In Office
The Coronado Unified School District’s (CUSD) School Board, who have been a significant part of the community over past years, recently welcomed four new board members: Mal Sandie, Renee Cavanaugh, Scot Youngblood, and Alexia Palacios-Peters. Mal Sandie and Renee Cavanaugh, newly elected board members, reflect on their first month sworn in office.
coronadonewsca.com
PAWS Of Coronado Is Racing Into 2023!
The Second Annual 5k Ruff Run presented by PAWS of Coronado will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m. in the Coronado Cays. Animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions are encouraged to participate, it is sure to be some tail-wagging fun. Don’t have your own furry companion to run or walk with? No worries! All are welcome to sign up and cruise alongside our community pets to the finish line. You can also participate and support PAWS animal welfare work with our virtual run option. A packet will be mailed directly to you prior to race day that provides all the materials as if you were at the event. Team or group sign ups are also encouraged. This run will feature a 5k route through the Coronado Cays, while also having a paw-pular one mile option.
coronadonewsca.com
CHS Girls Varsity Water Polo Team Takes The Win Over El Camino
The CHS Girls’ Varsity Water Polo team had a great game against El Camino on Thursday, January 12. The stands were filled with excitement and anticipation about what would happen next. Coronado was ranked at #7 preseason in San Diego, and 37th at the national level. They had lost their previous game against The Bishop’s School. Then, they went into this one focused, honed in, and prepared to win. Coronado took the lead in the first quarter with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The girls’ ambition helped them achieve their win of 11-2 and they took the lead from the beginning of the game.
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Megan Ledgerwood ...
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino. For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with...
coronadonewsca.com
coronadonewsca.com
Patrick Hugh Howard
Patrick Hugh Howard passed away November 20, 2022 with his family at his side. His 55 years were a mixture of cancer surgeries, treatment, infections, hospital stays, and slow incomplete recoveries coupled with long stretches filled with the delight and fun of many deep friendships, travel, outdoor adventures and his chosen work path with Kimberly, Tirey & St. John, and Fishermans Landing.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Girls Soccer Picks Up Back-To-Back Conference Wins
The Coronado High School girl’s soccer team needed a bounce-back week. In their last two matches, the Islanders had hit a bit of a rough patch, by their standards, as they had recorded back-to-back ties versus Mater Dei and Torrey Pines High School. So to get right, the Islanders...
Comments / 0