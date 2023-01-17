Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
LASD: Off-duty deputy shot himself at Mabel’s
Detectives with the Homicide Bureau of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene of a shooting at Mabel’s Roadhouse, where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy took his own life, officials confirmed Friday morning. A Sheriff’s Information Bureau official confirmed that an off-duty deputy took his own...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
kclu.org
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
LA County deputy dies after shooting self at Santa Clarita bar
A deputy has died after shooting himself at a bar in Santa Clarita, Eyewitness News has learned.
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff with Suspect Throwing Flames from Vehicle
Alhambra, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody early Friday morning after leading the California Highway Patrol on a wild pursuit that started in Hollywood on the 101 southbound with the suspect driving a vehicle in reverse on the freeway. CHP received a call at approximately 2:45 a.m....
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise
Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Pomona stabbing
Authorities with the Pomona Police Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing last month. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to a Pomona PD social media post.
LAPD officers crash into downtown Los Angeles pole
At least one officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was sent to the hospital after crashing a cruiser into a pole in downtown Los Angeles. The crash happened on the 870 block of South Alameda Street and involved two officers. The extent of the officers' injuries are unknown at this time, however, it is common for officers to be taken to the hospital when they are involved in a crash. Authorities have closed the intersection as they investigate the crash.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Another pedestrian killed in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman in Santa Ana was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday and the motorist driving that vehicle stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. The woman was crossing First Street when a vehicle traveling west on First Street struck her,...
signalscv.com
Man charged with impersonating an officer after arrest at Santa Clarita Courthouse
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s concern after observing a green 2006 Ford Crown Victoria resembling a law enforcement vehicle in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Courthouse led to several charges set for court next month. On July 11, the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christopher...
Authorities release identity of man shot to death in Alhambra
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
Arcadia pursuit suspect crashes into Covina tree; suspect at large
A vehicle being pursued by Arcadia police crashed into a tree in Covina early Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the driver.Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area at about 5:30 a.m., but the driver of the Volkswagen sedan did not pull over.Arcadia officers pursued the vehicle, and the car crashed through a short brick wall into a tree on the 19000 block of E. Rambling Rd. in Covina.The driver then fled on foot. Police formed a perimeter and were searching for the suspect. No suspect information was available.The vehicle was not reported stolen.Arcadia Police had the car towed by 7 a.m. but the suspect search was continuing. As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was still at large.
Ventura County man accused of killing Honduran immigrant for money
A Camarillo man was charged Tuesday for the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains in October. The suspect, Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Jose Velasquez, 35, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Foster was also charged with eight […]
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Man charged with murder in death of woman at South L.A. street takeover
An Orange County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young, 28, was also charged with one count of hit-and-run resulting in the death of 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to the Los Angeles County […]
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
