Columbia provides update on rapid shelter
Since November 1, Rapid Shelter Columbia has been in full operation. In addition to the overflow center to shelter people from colder weather, 50 individual pallet units were built to provide temporary housing for the chronically unsheltered. As of today, all of the 50 pallets designated for homeless individuals are occupied.
City of Columbia's rapid shelters are full
The 50 units were built to provide temporary housing for those without a home. One person who has been living in one of these units has found permanent housing.
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
Delta Dental awards $195,796 in oral health grants to three Columbia-area organizations
To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
Peak Drift Brewing Company opens a state-of-the-art production facility in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peak Drift Brewing Company opened a brand new state-of-the-art facility in Columbia this week. The facility, on North Main Street in Columbia, is a 25,000-square-foot production facility. The company has plans to open a 65,000-square-foot brewery complex later this year said the Peak Drift leadership team.
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
Richland 2 Superintendent resigns
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to. "Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence. SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts. Updated: 8 hours ago.
City of Sumter decides on budget for upcoming projects in city council first reading
SUMTER, S.C. — Demolition, housing repairs and youth programs are just a few items on Sumter’s list of projects for 2023. The city just had its first reading of the budget for the Community Development Block Grant. The Community Development Block Grant provides federal funding to cities like...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Fifteen people injured in fights at McCrady Training Center
EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday evening a fight at McCrady Training Center sent 15 people to the hospital. The South Carolina Army National Guard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident. The organization said a fight broke out between cadets at the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe program at around...
Bank of America, Zelle customers allege continued fraud issues, missing funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling out Bank of America and the money transfer company Zelle for alleged fraud issues again. In a tweet, Warren said, “Bank of America and Zelle are apparently failing customers again, with money somehow disappearing from accounts.”. The tweet comes...
Richland Two names interim superintendent after resignation of Dr. Baron Davis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two has officially named its new interim superintendent. Nancy Gregory was named as interim superintendent after Dr. Baron Davis resigned on Jan.17 after a long district meeting. After receiving 6 yes and 1 no vote, Gregory becomes superintendent effective starting on Jan....
