To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO