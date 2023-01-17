ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had

Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
KTAR.com

Cold temperatures to settle across metro Phoenix for several days

PHOENIX – That snap in the air is going to stick around in the Valley for a little while, weather forecasters said Friday. Expect widespread early morning frost, low temperatures in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s starting Saturday and lasting well into next week, the National Weather Service said.
AZFamily

Cold morning temperatures well into next week in the Valley

For the most part, even with mostly sunny conditions, we’re looking at highs only in the 50s. Breezy, cooler weather for the Phoenix area heading into the weekend. The storm is not expected to bring any rain to metro Phoenix though there might be a few light showers in the far northern reaches of the Valley overnight.
AZFamily

Mornings in the 30s this weekend: First Alert for possible freeze Tuesday morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cold air will be pushing into the state for the next several days. The result will be colder than normal temperatures into Wednesday of next week. As a result, we’re First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning Saturday morning and running through at least Tuesday. Right now, a sliver of the southeast Valley is included in a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning, but most of the Valley will not see freezing temperatures this weekend. Still, the four Ps apply: protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
SignalsAZ

More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023

The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona

Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US

The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
AZFamily

Heavy rain and snow’s impact on Arizona drought conditions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re currently seeing heavy rain and snow across Arizona, but what does this mean for our ongoing drought? That depends on whether you’re taking a short-term or long-term look at the issue. “Anytime that we can get a system to move through, especially during the winter, that’s a bonus,” National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young said.
AZFamily

Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona

More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
AZFamily

