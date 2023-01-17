Read full article on original website
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had
Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
Cold temperatures to settle across metro Phoenix for several days
PHOENIX – That snap in the air is going to stick around in the Valley for a little while, weather forecasters said Friday. Expect widespread early morning frost, low temperatures in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s starting Saturday and lasting well into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Cold morning temperatures well into next week in the Valley
For the most part, even with mostly sunny conditions, we’re looking at highs only in the 50s. Breezy, cooler weather for the Phoenix area heading into the weekend. The storm is not expected to bring any rain to metro Phoenix though there might be a few light showers in the far northern reaches of the Valley overnight.
Mornings in the 30s this weekend: First Alert for possible freeze Tuesday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cold air will be pushing into the state for the next several days. The result will be colder than normal temperatures into Wednesday of next week. As a result, we’re First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning Saturday morning and running through at least Tuesday. Right now, a sliver of the southeast Valley is included in a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning, but most of the Valley will not see freezing temperatures this weekend. Still, the four Ps apply: protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
Another storm expected to bring more snow to the High Country in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It's not over yet, northern Arizona. The High Country can prepare for some more winter weather as another storm is expected to sweep across the state Thursday night. Most of the upper-half of State 48 has a possibility of seeing some snowfall. Snow is returning to...
First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Quiet but cold weather continues today for...
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
Heavy rain and snow’s impact on Arizona drought conditions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re currently seeing heavy rain and snow across Arizona, but what does this mean for our ongoing drought? That depends on whether you’re taking a short-term or long-term look at the issue. “Anytime that we can get a system to move through, especially during the winter, that’s a bonus,” National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young said.
Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for The Northern Half of Arizona Tonight into Friday
Issued Zones: Northern half of Arizona, excluding near and at the CO River Valley zones …. Site: Arizona Weather Force has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective tonight through Friday …
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
Bureau of Reclamation says more conservation of Lake Mead water needed
So far Yuma has been protected from current cuts as many have senior water rights. The post Bureau of Reclamation says more conservation of Lake Mead water needed appeared first on KYMA.
