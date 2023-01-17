PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cold air will be pushing into the state for the next several days. The result will be colder than normal temperatures into Wednesday of next week. As a result, we’re First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning Saturday morning and running through at least Tuesday. Right now, a sliver of the southeast Valley is included in a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning, but most of the Valley will not see freezing temperatures this weekend. Still, the four Ps apply: protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO