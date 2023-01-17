ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Worker pulled from trench collapse in Allentown released from hospital

 4 days ago

A worker who was pulled from a trench collapse in Allentown, Pennsylvania last week is now out of the hospital.

Jason Hansell became trapped in dirt up to his neck while on the job last Wednesday afternoon near West Gordon and North Fulton streets. It took rescue crews more than eight hours to pull him out.

SEE ALSO: Wife of trapped Allentown worker told him she's pregnant with their 1st child as rescue was underway

The City of Allentown says shortly before the man was rescued from the trench collapse, his wife was able to tell him some happy news: she's pregnant with their first child.

A second man was working at the location when the trench collapsed. The city says crews were able to help rescue him with a ladder immediately.

Hansell waved as he was released Sunday afternoon from Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

While Hansell was being rescued, his wife broke the exciting news that they were expecting their first child, which helped keep his spirits up. She said she was planning to tell him when he got home from work.

The company that employed Hansell has a history of safety violations, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Action News learned that the company, Ed Simon Contracting, was forced to pay thousands of dollars after safety incidents involving trenches in 2016. OSHA confirmed that they found three serious violations during a planned inspection. Those violations resulted in $5,500 in penalties.

OSHA is still investigating the collapse.

SEE ALSO: Company involved in Allentown trench collapse has history of safety issues

The company that employed a man who was trapped up to his neck after a trench collapsed in Allentown has a history of safety violations, according to OSHA.

Comments / 2

 

