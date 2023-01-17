Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
Chicago Med Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over Charles And Liliana's Long-Awaited Kiss
The "One Chicago" franchise gives viewers a look into fictional departments of Chicago's emergency services. The third series in this franchise is "Chicago Med," and much like its predecessors, it places its characters in precarious positions as they attempt to find joy and happiness outside of work. That's been the case for much of Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) time on the series, as he's tried several times to find love. Starting with Season 8, he considered getting back into the dating pool, and he struck up a potential relationship with singer/cleaner Liliana (Alet Taylor).
David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters
On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
New Amsterdam Fans Are Divided Over Iggy And Martin's Second Chance At Romance
This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "New Amsterdam" One of the most compelling aspects of NBC's "New Amsterdam" was the romances that evolved over its five-season run. All of the show's couples ran the gamut from strong and supportive to complicated and even toxic at times. For many, the romance between psychiatrists Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle) was a realistic depiction of a loving partnership that is not without its challenges. But despite their ups and downs, both mental health professionals managed to cherish their strong bond and friendship with one another even when the romantic side of things sometimes faltered.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader
People's interactions with their co-workers can run an entire gamut of feelings. Some people may look at coworkers as friends, while others may see them as competitors, or treat them with some kind of ambivalent apathy that separates work from home life. That isn't to say that actors don't share the same kind of feelings regarding each other, with Express reporting on the infamous contempt Tommy Lee Jones held for Jim Carrey on the set of "Batman Forever," or Decider noting that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have an exceptional friendship.
Taylor Sheridan: 11 Facts About The Yellowstone Creator's Transformation Into A TV Icon
There is a world somewhere out there, in some alternate dimension, where Taylor Sheridan never left Texas to become an actor. Or maybe, one where he left Texas to become an actor but never dreamed of writing his own scripts. Or maybe, one where he wrote the hard-hitting screenplays for "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Wind River" but never branched out into television — meaning, he never co-created the hit Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" and never built a miniature television empire, got inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, or returned to his home state as owner of one of its most famous cattle ranches.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Jerry's Hate For Newman On Seinfeld Is Never Explained
When sitcom fans think of the characters featured on NBC's hit series "Seinfeld," they most likely zero in on Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards). For the most part, every other character around them was played by a guest star, strategically placed by writers to support the main characters and move the plot along. However, one character, Newman (Wayne Knight), turned his one-time guest spot into a more-than-reoccurring show staple.
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Has The Sweetest Words On Oscar Frontrunner Angela Bassett
It's hard to imagine anyone ever having an unkind word for screen legend Angela Bassett, whose portrayal of Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her the Golden Globe for best supporting actress, as well as a Critic's Choice Award in the same category. These two wins have made her a frontrunner for an Oscar; an impressive accomplishment, particularly for a performance in a comic book superhero movie.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Doesn't Let Her Past Injury Get In The Way Of Living Life
Annie Potts has been showing up on screens of all sizes for an impressive amount of time. The Nashville native first began popping up in the late '70s, with small roles in TV series and the occasional film. However, it was her role as Janine Melnitz in 1984's "Ghostbusters" that sent her career in an upwards direction. That success led Potts to arguably her most well-known role as Mary Joe Shively in the sitcom "Designing Women," which began airing in 1986 on CBS.
What Is Night Court's Yakov Smirnoff Up To Now?
During the '80s, many classic sitcoms filled the airwaves with concepts both traditional, such as "Cheers" and "Full House," and the offbeat, such as "Alf" and "Small Wonder." Then there was the hybrid comedy between these two styles, "Night Court," which aired on NBC from 1984-1992. The series was a legal sitcom where the proceedings took place at dark, and this was an open invitation for oddball characters. The show was led by Harry Anderson as Judge Harold Stone, with Markie Post (Christine Sullivan) as a public defender and John Larroquette as prosecutor Daniel Fielding. Larroquette went on to win four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance.
Jason Momoa Claims He'll 'Always Be Aquaman' In The DCU And Teases Possible Additional Characters
Back when director Zack Snyder was at the forefront of the DC Extended Universe, he and Warner Bros. wasted little time filling out their Justice League lineup. With Henry Cavill's Superman leading the charge, we soon met Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, in addition to a few slightly smaller names to round out the roster. Alongside Ezra Miller's Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg stood Jason Momoa's Aquaman — a take on the longtime DC Comics staple that would go on to redefine the aquatic hero for a new generation.
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
Did Newhart Drop An Early Hint About The Show's Epic Final Episode Twist?
Bob Newhart has spent decades making people laugh. Some people may know him for his roles in "Elf," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Librarian" movie trilogy. But to many, he's known as either psychiatrist Bob Hartley or as innkeeper Dick Loudon. He played Bob Hartley on "The Bob Newhart Show" from 1972 to 1978. He would take over the small screen again in 1982, but this time as Dick in the sitcom "Newhart." While the shows have two very different storylines, it was the ending of "Newhart" that revealed a big twist: the quiet Vermont life that Dick had been living for eight seasons is actually a dream that Bob is having while sleeping next to his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) in their Chicago apartment.
Shameless Star Justin Chatwin Compares Fiona And Jimmy's Relationship To Romeo And Juliet
Showtime's "Shameless" did an excellent job portraying how poverty can impact an already dysfunctional family. The Gallaghers all have their fair share of issues, but the one trying to keep everyone afloat is Fiona (Emmy Rossum). She has plenty of problems, but she tries to hold it together for the betterment of her family, where she's pretty much the parental figure due to Frank's (William H. Macy) continual absence. However, she tries to make room for her own joy, starting in Season 1 by going out with Jimmy (Justin Chatwin).
