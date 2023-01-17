Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIVI-TV
Here is what you can expect for the Friday morning commute.
After 2"-4" of snow fell across the Treasure Valley sunshine returned and may stay with us on Friday. The storm behaved as expected with a blanket of snow across the valley. With temperatures rising above freezing and sunshine Thursday afternoon, there was lots of melting. Cold temperatures overnight will cause...
KIVI-TV
Cold and dry weekend ahead
The region will see some isolated snow showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning due to a short wave of low pressure that will move through Idaho from the northwest. Expect about a 50% chance of snow Saturday night in the Treasure Valley and a 20% chance Sunday morning in the Magic Valley.
KIVI-TV
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
KIVI-TV
Idaho Operation Life Saver focuses on safety at railroad crossings
Idaho Operation Life Saver has promoted safety at railroad crossing through education and awareness for more than 50 years. We have worked with this non-profit in two separate occasions where they have partnered with the Idaho State Police in compliancy checks to remind drivers that they need to be aware of trains at crossing.
KIVI-TV
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
KIVI-TV
RSV illnesses remain high in the Treasure Valley, CDH encourages taking steps to reduce risk
BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health is encouraging Idahoans to take steps to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illnesses. CDH says new case numbers are slowing, but the overall count remains high. "First, we are already a low vaccination state as it is," CDH Communicable Disease Control Manager...
KIVI-TV
New Plymouth is the latest Idaho district to transition to a four-day school week
BOISE, Idaho — New Plymouth is the latest Idaho District to transition to a four-day school week. The district hopes to address hiring challenges by giving teachers a three-day weekend every week. “Our main goal as a school district was to attract high-quality teachers to our school district. Attract...
KIVI-TV
13-year-old accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase in Nebraska
A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old male led a trooper on a high-speed chase, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities say when the trooper tried to pull over a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling about 35 MPH on Interstate 80 near Kearney Tuesday night, it accelerated at a high rate of speed.
KIVI-TV
More employers looking beyond criminal records to make up for labor shortage
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his...
KIVI-TV
Brown Pride prompts student-organized protest at Caldwell High School
CALDWELL, Idaho — Brown pride is the newest controversial topic for the Caldwell School District after a student-led protest this week addressed the topic. "So my hoodie said brown pride in the front with an Aztec mural. Same thing in the back, but in the back, it had lowriders, nothing inappropriate; I was covered, and I wasn't breaking the dress code that I knew of," said Brenda Hernandez, Caldwell High School senior.
KIVI-TV
Arson suspected in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois
A fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois is being investigated as arson. The fire happened late Sunday night in Peoria, police said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room, according to the Peoria Police Department. However, Planned Parenthood said the clinic will remain closed until further notice.
KIVI-TV
Washington Medical Commission files disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole
BOISE, Idaho — The Washington Medical Commission has filed a statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole, who represents Ada County on the Central District Health Board of Health. The statement of charges alleges Dr. Cole made “numerous false and misleading statements” about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, treatment and...
KIVI-TV
Search underway for 5 inmates who escaped from Missouri jail
Five inmates escaped from a jail in Missouri Tuesday night, officials said. According to a statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, the inmates forced their way through a secured door and then made their way to the roof of the detention center. Once back on the ground, officials said they stole a car from a nearby parking garage.
Comments / 0