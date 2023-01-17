ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

KIVI-TV

Here is what you can expect for the Friday morning commute.

After 2"-4" of snow fell across the Treasure Valley sunshine returned and may stay with us on Friday. The storm behaved as expected with a blanket of snow across the valley. With temperatures rising above freezing and sunshine Thursday afternoon, there was lots of melting. Cold temperatures overnight will cause...
KIVI-TV

Cold and dry weekend ahead

The region will see some isolated snow showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning due to a short wave of low pressure that will move through Idaho from the northwest. Expect about a 50% chance of snow Saturday night in the Treasure Valley and a 20% chance Sunday morning in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
SUN VALLEY, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho Operation Life Saver focuses on safety at railroad crossings

Idaho Operation Life Saver has promoted safety at railroad crossing through education and awareness for more than 50 years. We have worked with this non-profit in two separate occasions where they have partnered with the Idaho State Police in compliancy checks to remind drivers that they need to be aware of trains at crossing.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

13-year-old accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase in Nebraska

A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old male led a trooper on a high-speed chase, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities say when the trooper tried to pull over a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling about 35 MPH on Interstate 80 near Kearney Tuesday night, it accelerated at a high rate of speed.
KEARNEY, NE
KIVI-TV

Brown Pride prompts student-organized protest at Caldwell High School

CALDWELL, Idaho — Brown pride is the newest controversial topic for the Caldwell School District after a student-led protest this week addressed the topic. "So my hoodie said brown pride in the front with an Aztec mural. Same thing in the back, but in the back, it had lowriders, nothing inappropriate; I was covered, and I wasn't breaking the dress code that I knew of," said Brenda Hernandez, Caldwell High School senior.
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Arson suspected in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois

A fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois is being investigated as arson. The fire happened late Sunday night in Peoria, police said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room, according to the Peoria Police Department. However, Planned Parenthood said the clinic will remain closed until further notice.
PEORIA, IL
KIVI-TV

Search underway for 5 inmates who escaped from Missouri jail

Five inmates escaped from a jail in Missouri Tuesday night, officials said. According to a statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, the inmates forced their way through a secured door and then made their way to the roof of the detention center. Once back on the ground, officials said they stole a car from a nearby parking garage.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

