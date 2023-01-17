CALDWELL, Idaho — Brown pride is the newest controversial topic for the Caldwell School District after a student-led protest this week addressed the topic. "So my hoodie said brown pride in the front with an Aztec mural. Same thing in the back, but in the back, it had lowriders, nothing inappropriate; I was covered, and I wasn't breaking the dress code that I knew of," said Brenda Hernandez, Caldwell High School senior.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO