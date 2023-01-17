ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Forecast: Frost not expected for most

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 4 days ago
After temperatures started well into the 30s around most of Southwest Florida this morning, we will be a bit warmer to start the day off on Tuesday. It will still be jacket weather, but we are not expecting frost for most locations on Tuesday morning. The exception may be Northwestern DeSoto County, where temperatures may get down to about 38°.

High pressure, centered over Fort Pierce, will slide across the Atlantic into the Bahamas during the day on Tuesday. This will give us a breeze from the south. It will be a gentle breeze, but the southerly wind direction will allow temperatures to get into the mid-70s on Tuesday afternoon. This is seasonal for this time of year in Southwest Florida.

The warming trend continues the rest of the week, with highs getting back to the low 80s. Overnight low temperatures will trend warmer as well, as humidity creeps up day by day as the southerly wind direction continues. Lows will go from the upper 50s on Wednesday morning into the 60s by Thursday morning through the early part of next week.

There will be small rain chances each afternoon, with a sea breeze, starting on Thursday.

