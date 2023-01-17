Read full article on original website
Police asking for information regarding murder of man at Mesa Goodwill
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department has an unsolved murder at a Goodwill store, and officers are asking for the public’s help. Investigators said 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found not breathing at the thrift store parking lot at University Drive and Gilbert Road around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
Suspect in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. At least one person is hurt, but their condition is unknown, investigators said. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview...
2 men arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say two documented gang members have been arrested in connection with a double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one person dead. Randale Thomas, 30, and Gary Green, 35, were booked into the Maricopa County jail on Thursday on multiple charges, including homicide and assault.
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
Man in custody after shooting in Chandler
According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's Family. Gov. Katie Hobbs plans to bus and fly migrants out of state and to their destinations.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
DPS investigates deadly rollover crash on NB I-17 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Jefferson Street early Friday morning. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with The Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was on his way to work when a driver of a car clipped his truck and rolled after the impact. The female driver, in her early 20s, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger, also in her 20s, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
Man dead after being hit by a car in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. He’s since been identified as 38-year-old Barry Casias. Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened near 27th Street and Thomas Road where a man was found lying in the middle of the road. Casias was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say.
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision. Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify man killed in west Phoenix shooting; two others hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Hernandez,...
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting
Scottsdale ranch uses horses to help first responders with PTSD; they need donations. Hunkapi says first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic injuries, addiction, PTSD or other challenges go to the farm. Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations.
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program.
Reward offered for info after man found shot to death in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Silent Witness is offering a reward for information in the shooting death of a man in Phoenix earlier this month. On Jan. 8, the body of 32-year-old Justin Finch was found in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. No details on what may have led up to the shooting have been released by investigators.
No Goodyear officers hurt after shooting in Laveen
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set. A Bullhead City woman will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly shooting on the movie set of "Rust." No buses provided for students after Horizon Elementary School closed due to fire.
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1, last summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who shot two women in a Phoenix neighborhood last summer. One of the women later died. Police are searching for Turrail Demone Lightfoot, 44, in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug....
