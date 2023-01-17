Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Driving in the winter snow up north? Keep these tips in mind from Coconino County
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are heading up north to enjoy the snow this weekend, be extra cautious. The threat from the heavy snow seen earlier this week is very real. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had already made numerous rescues requiring special equipment. These are the...
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
knau.org
Officials warn of increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are urging those venturing out in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks to be alert for potential avalanches and other winter hazards. Heavy snowfall brought five feet of snow to many high-elevation areas and no avalanche mitigation is conducted outside the boundaries of Arizona...
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
AZFamily
Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.
AZFamily
Thousands without power after snow storm hits Munds Park
An overnight warming shelter has opened at Munds Park Community Church for those who have no power. CHOPPER VIDEO: Roads flooded in areas north of the Valley. Heavy rain led to Cave Creek overflowing over roadways and other similar issues near Anthem and Carefree. Snow blankets the High Country; Winter...
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Missing boy, 13, found safe following hours-long search in Williams amid heavy snowfall
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Williams police said an employee of Canyon Gateway RV Park found Gryffyn Edens wandering around the park around 9 a.m. He has since been evaluated by medical personnel and police say he seems to be in good health.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
ABC 15 News
Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona
As snow continues to fall in the high country, some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close campuses due to winter weather conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation and other officials have also announced various road closures. Road closures as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday:. SR 64 is closed...
