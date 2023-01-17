ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay arrested in NYC with loaded gun in car: cops

Rapper Lil Tjay was busted in The Bronx on Monday after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade he was riding in, according to police. The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was in the SUV with four friends when cops pulled them over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate, cops and sources said. Four guns were confiscated by police during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue close to 4 p.m., the NYPD said.   The Bronx-born rapper and the four others were taken into custody, cops said. He and...
BRONX, NY
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay To Be Released On $90K Bond After NYC Gun Arrest

New York, NY - Lil Tjay is expected to be released from jail on a $90,000 bond following his illegal weapons charges stemming from a New York City arrest. According to NBC4, Tjay (real name Tione Jayden Merritt) is slated to be back in court on Friday (January 20) and his release from jail is imminent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Druski Shoots His Shot At Ice Spice: 'I'm The Prize'

Druski has made it clear that he has a thing for Ice Spice and wants her to know that he has his eye on her. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Druski explained how Ice Spice landed on a recent Coulda Been Records Instagram livestream. He said NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was trying to make a move on GloRilla, who had also called in, but Ice Spice was getting all the comedian’s attention.
People

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer

Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
LIMA, OH
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing

Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
HipHopDX.com

Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence

Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
HipHopDX.com

YSL Rapper Yak Gotti's Mother Arrested For Trying To Sneak Contraband Into Courtroom

Atlanta, GA - Yak Gotti’s mother has been arrested after she tried to smuggle contraband into the courtroom during a hearing for the YSL rapper. Per WSB-TV, authorities detained Latasha Kendrick on Tuesday (January 17) after she allegedly attempted to pass a bag filled with tobacco products and rolling papers to her son at the Fulton County Courthouse in Georgia.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager

Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
GEORGIA STATE

