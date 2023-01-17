Read full article on original website
Bronx rapper Lil Tjay arrested in NYC with loaded gun in car: cops
Rapper Lil Tjay was busted in The Bronx on Monday after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade he was riding in, according to police. The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was in the SUV with four friends when cops pulled them over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate, cops and sources said. Four guns were confiscated by police during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue close to 4 p.m., the NYPD said. The Bronx-born rapper and the four others were taken into custody, cops said. He and...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Tjay's Lawyer Claims Gun Arrest Stemmed From Illegal Police Search
Lil Tjay’s attorney believes the rapper’s recent arrest for gun possession resulted from an illegal police search. According to TMZ, Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, claimed her client was merely a passenger in the car that was pulled over and it was parked legally on the street. The...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Tjay To Be Released On $90K Bond After NYC Gun Arrest
New York, NY - Lil Tjay is expected to be released from jail on a $90,000 bond following his illegal weapons charges stemming from a New York City arrest. According to NBC4, Tjay (real name Tione Jayden Merritt) is slated to be back in court on Friday (January 20) and his release from jail is imminent.
HipHopDX.com
Druski Shoots His Shot At Ice Spice: 'I'm The Prize'
Druski has made it clear that he has a thing for Ice Spice and wants her to know that he has his eye on her. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Druski explained how Ice Spice landed on a recent Coulda Been Records Instagram livestream. He said NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was trying to make a move on GloRilla, who had also called in, but Ice Spice was getting all the comedian’s attention.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer
Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Yung Miami’s Friend Momo and King Von’s Sister Fight It Out in Public Bathroom
Last February, King Von’s sister Kayla B got into a brutal parking lot brawl. The now-viral video ends with Von’s younger sister screaming, “B*tch every time you talk sh*t, I’ma beat you up h*, every time.” The two young women met up again, this time in a public restroom.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HipHopDX.com
YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing
Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Murder: Witness In FBI Documents Claims King Von Put $100K Hit On Chicago Rapper
FBG Duck’s murder investigation is still ongoing, and it’s now been reported that a witness speaking to the FBI has claimed that King Von placed a $100,000 bounty on the Chicago rapper. According to rap blog Chicago Scene 88, an FBI report cites an unnamed witness they spoke...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
HipHopDX.com
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti's Mother Arrested For Trying To Sneak Contraband Into Courtroom
Atlanta, GA - Yak Gotti’s mother has been arrested after she tried to smuggle contraband into the courtroom during a hearing for the YSL rapper. Per WSB-TV, authorities detained Latasha Kendrick on Tuesday (January 17) after she allegedly attempted to pass a bag filled with tobacco products and rolling papers to her son at the Fulton County Courthouse in Georgia.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
