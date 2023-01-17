ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits

Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy

Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
GEORGIA STATE
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.

