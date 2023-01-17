Read full article on original website
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Yung Miami’s Friend Momo and King Von’s Sister Fight It Out in Public Bathroom
Last February, King Von’s sister Kayla B got into a brutal parking lot brawl. The now-viral video ends with Von’s younger sister screaming, “B*tch every time you talk sh*t, I’ma beat you up h*, every time.” The two young women met up again, this time in a public restroom.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Keke Palmer Loves That Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson Is Not About ‘Industry Stuff’ as They Prepare for Their 1st Child in 2023
Keke Palmer may be an entertainment industry mainstay, but her partner isn't as connected. And that's part of what she likes about him.
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
