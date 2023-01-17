Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJHG-TV
The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Bob Hurst
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Bob Hurst at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on a new book by Jackson County historian, Dale Cox, called...
WJHG-TV
The Historical Society of Bay County Presents guest speaker Dale Cox
NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's. NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's.
WJHG-TV
Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
WJHG-TV
Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to see growth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College searches for new president
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions. They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak...
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Robin Mercer. Honored by the nomination from her students, Ms. Mercer said it came as a surprise. “It makes me feel very blessed that they think of me in that way,” said Mercer. Ms. Mercer is...
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
WJHG-TV
Investing in our Students’ Future
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Take Stock in Children. It’s a local project to invest in the future of students through mentorship. Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program through the state of Florida, run locally by the Bay Education Foundation. It offers an opportunity for low-income students to achieve their college dreams while receiving guidance from community volunteers.
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys.
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Rachel Taylor. “I’m happy!” Rachel said. Rachel is in first grade at Callaway Elementary School and loves numbers. “Math because you can do pluses and minuses,” Rachel said. Her teacher, Mrs. Malori Johnson, said...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help. Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items. Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among...
WJHG-TV
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
WJHG-TV
WALTON @ MOSLEY SOCCER
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. The Crestview Police Department charged 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. Panama City to...
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Jackson County Education Association approves teacher contract
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County teachers will soon see pay raises. 99% of the Jackson County Education Association ratified the new contract and school board members approved the deal on Tuesday. Some of the highlights include a hike in the beginning teacher starting salary to just over $42,000. Teachers will receive salary increases […]
