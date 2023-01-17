Read full article on original website
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
WJHG-TV
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
More road resurfacing coming to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
WJHG-TV
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said on Thursday afternoon, just east of the intersection of State Road 20 and Cowford Road, a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup...
WJHG-TV
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
Progress made in the quest to reopen the old East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The old pass may soon become new again. Bay County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to proceed with plans to reopen the East Pass after it closed up many years ago. For years, many locals have been pushing the county to reopen the old East Pass into St. Andrews Bay. “I’ve […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to see growth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. The Crestview Police Department charged 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. Panama City to...
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
getthecoast.com
Celebration planned for new Tarpon Beach expansion in Destin, construction to begin after tourism season
A new 340-ft beachfront park is set to become a reality in Destin thanks to a partnership between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, and Trust for Public Land. The new park, which will be called Tarpon Beach Park upon completion,...
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
WEAR
Pace woman in critical condition after head-on collision on U.S. Highway 90
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pace woman is in critical condition following a crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, just east of Durbin Lane. Troopers say the 36-year-old woman from Pace was driving east on...
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
