For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Peppa. This Calico is two years old and loves to speak her mind! She is most definitely a lap cat with a lot of sass but warms up to new folks right away. She snuggled right up to all of us and is sure to be the perfect companion for someone who needs more of a chill animal. Peppa is still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO